Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown

Democrat Rep Marilyn Strickland, D-WA, got absolutely bodied by Scott Jennings on CNN for blaming the Schumer shutdown on Republicans.

The federal shut down on Oct. 1 when lawmakers couldn't agree on budget priorities.

Strickland said:

“Republicans control the House. The Republicans control the Senate. Republicans control the White House. So any shutdown that we have is 100% on them.” They fully own this.”

Jennings asked Strickland which party was voting against the Senate resolution, causing Strickland to stumble over her words.

“There may be a party voting against… if you want to get someone to come in your direction, you offer, you offer an olive branch to say… here’s what we can do together. There’s no desire to do that on the part of Republicans who have the majority."

Jennings replied:

“So basically, she won’t say it. The Democratic Party is refusing to vote for a continuing resolution in the Senate that they voted for 13 times when Joe Biden was the president. You asked how long this is going to go on. You can go on CNN.com right now and you can read an article where a democratic advisor said, “this will keep going until planes start falling out of the sky.”

Democrat Rep Marilyn Strickland gets called out by Scott Jennings for lying about who is responsible for the government shutdown.



"Any shutdown that we have is 100% on the GOP. They fully own this."



"Who's voting against the continuing resolution in the Senate right now?" pic.twitter.com/6plSl2bN7Y — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 11, 2025

Democrats have voted eight times to continue the federal government shutdown, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X.

Democrats have now voted EIGHT TIMES to BLOCK pay for our troops and federal workers.



Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats think every day of this shutdown “gets better” for them — even as it hurts hardworking Americans.



Once again, Democrats are putting AMERICANS LAST. pic.twitter.com/0uIM2cKfW5 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 10, 2025

In the meantime, federal employees nationwide have probably missed their first paycheck.

In Michigan, 56,000 federal employees have likely missed a paycheck, Townhall reported.

Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate are holding hostage the votes needed to reopen the government because they want to give illegal immigrants "free" healthcare, according to Vice President J.D. Vance.

.@VP nukes the Democrat lie that they aren't trying to give free health care to illegals:



"It's not something that we made up. It's not a talking point. It is in the text of the bill that they initially gave to us to reopen the government." pic.twitter.com/regw9fGH1i — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2025

Unlike @TheDemocrats, this Administration will ensure that no military-dependent child goes without health care or medicine during the Democrat Government Shutdown.



Kudos to the @SpeakerJohnson for blanketing the airwaves and giving Americans the facts about the shutdown. Shame… https://t.co/Pq1iloDs7h — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 11, 2025

In 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term, the federal government shut down for 34 days. This shutdown might last through Oct 18.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

