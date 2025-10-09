Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl
VIP
After Helping Democrats Destroy Los Angeles, George Clooney Is Raising His Kids Elsewhere
Florida AG Uthmeier Slams State Attorney Monique Worrell for Two Soft-on-Crime Sentences
Rep. Kevin Kiley Says Gavin Newsom Is Lying to Voters With Misleading Ballot...
Rep. Randy Fine Doesn't Just Want Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize,...
Amazon Appears to Have a Problem With a Worker Intifada
VIP
Chris Hayes Claims This Is Biden's Mideast Peace Deal, and Reports Say Asthmatics...
Weird: Tim Walz Returns to Lie About Americans' Freedom to Take the COVID...
Trump 2028? The Case Against the 22nd Amendment
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order on Gender Ideology
Portland Police Union Signals Willingness to Work With President Trump Amid Crime Surge
Hakeem Jeffries Talks Faith and Goodness, but Couldn’t Spare Time for Charlie Kirk...
How to Win a War
New York Attorney General Letitia James Has Been Indicted on Mortgage Fraud
Tipsheet

Kristi Noem 'Doubling Down' on Feds in Chicago

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 09, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Homeland Security Secretary Krisit Noem said that the agency is “doubling down” in response to protests against immigration in Portland and Chicago. 

At a roundtable at the White House, Noem said that the agency is boosting security and a presence in cities including Chicago and Portland where antifa has targeted federal officers. 

Advertisement

“So we’re hardening all of our buildings and making sure that we have more security measures, snipers on the roof, people to protect our law enforcement while they’re out there on the streets. But what I’m also doing, sir, with your authority, is we’re purchasing more buildings in Chicago to operate out of.”

Watch the whole cabinet meeting here: 


“We’re not going to back off. In fact, we’re doubling down, and we’re going to be in more parts of Chicago in response to the people there.” 

“What they’re trying to do with these riots and violence is distract us and keep us from going after those murderers and rapists that are out on the streets,” Noem said on Thursday. 

Noem boosted security after high-profile attacks on federal agents. A group of people rammed a vehicle carrying federal agents in Chicago last weekend. In September, a sniper fired on an immigration facility in Dallas and killed two detainees. 

The Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

"Let’s not make any mistake, these individuals do not just want to threaten our law enforcement officers, threaten our journalists, and the citizens of this country - they want to kill them. Their agenda is to destroy the American people and our way of life and this President is standing in their way." @Sec_Noem

Recommended

Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl Jeff Charles
Advertisement

President Trump and Secretary Noem will NEVER surrender America to criminal illegal aliens and the Antifa domestic terrorists.”

WATCH: @Sec_Noem addresses President Trump’s cabinet on the work DHS is doing to remove criminal illegal aliens and improve public safety in Chicago, Portland, and across America.

In Chicago, an alleged gang leader was arrested for placing a $10,000 kill bounty on an immigration agent, Townhall reported

Despite the threat, DHS will continue doing its job, the agency posted on social media. 

In Portland and across America, threats and vile attacks will not alter our course.These Antifa domestic terrorists are on the side of criminal illegal aliens. DHS is surging resources to support our officers. We will not stop, we will not be deterred.Law and order will triumph.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA CHICAGO DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl Jeff Charles
New York Attorney General Letitia James Has Been Indicted on Mortgage Fraud Scott McClallen
'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown Leah Barkoukis
Amazon Appears to Have a Problem With a Worker Intifada Amy Curtis
Beyond the Noise, We Are Winning Fundamental Victories Kurt Schlichter
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order on Gender Ideology Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl Jeff Charles
Advertisement