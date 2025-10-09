Kristi Noem 'Doubling Down' on Feds in Chicago

Homeland Security Secretary Krisit Noem said that the agency is “doubling down” in response to protests against immigration in Portland and Chicago.

At a roundtable at the White House, Noem said that the agency is boosting security and a presence in cities including Chicago and Portland where antifa has targeted federal officers.

“So we’re hardening all of our buildings and making sure that we have more security measures, snipers on the roof, people to protect our law enforcement while they’re out there on the streets. But what I’m also doing, sir, with your authority, is we’re purchasing more buildings in Chicago to operate out of.”

Watch the whole cabinet meeting here:

President Trump Hosts a Cabinet Meeting, Oct. 9, 2025 https://t.co/ovasnWgb9b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025





“We’re not going to back off. In fact, we’re doubling down, and we’re going to be in more parts of Chicago in response to the people there.”

“What they’re trying to do with these riots and violence is distract us and keep us from going after those murderers and rapists that are out on the streets,” Noem said on Thursday.

Noem boosted security after high-profile attacks on federal agents. A group of people rammed a vehicle carrying federal agents in Chicago last weekend. In September, a sniper fired on an immigration facility in Dallas and killed two detainees.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

In Chicago, an alleged gang leader was arrested for placing a $10,000 kill bounty on an immigration agent, Townhall reported.

Despite the threat, DHS will continue doing its job, the agency posted on social media.

In Portland and across America, threats and vile attacks will not alter our course.These Antifa domestic terrorists are on the side of criminal illegal aliens. DHS is surging resources to support our officers. We will not stop, we will not be deterred.Law and order will triumph.

