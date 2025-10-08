President Trump Announces Peace Deal Between Hamas and Israel
The Supreme Court Case Could Give Republicans More House Seats
Politico Has Never Seen a DOJ So Out of Control...Since It Reported on...
You May Kiss the Bride
Trump Hints at Middle East Trip as Hamas-Israel Peace Talks Advance
Eric Trump Blasts Chris Cuomo Over Question on Whether His Father is Targeting...
Representative Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries Explode in Heated Hallway Exchange
Petition to Disband TPUSA Chapter Gets Over 1,000 Signatures
Greta Thunberg Uses Image of Starving Israeli Hostage in Post About Palestinian Suffering
White House Mocks Harris' Cackle After Vulgar Trump Comment
Alleged Rancho San Pedro Street Gang Members Arrested on Federal, State RICO Charges
Alleged Chicago Street Gang Member Charged With Placing $10,000 Bounty to Kill Federal...
RSC Members Blast 'Schumer Shutdown,' Cite Growing Democrat Fractures and Public Backlash
Shelter, Prayer, and Remembrance: Sukkot After October 7th
Tipsheet

Trump Might Seal Middle East Peace Deal This Weekend

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 08, 2025 5:22 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Peace between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East appears to be growing closer, President Donald Trump said today at the White House. 

“WOAH: Marco Rubio hands President Trump a note to let him know about major developments for peace in the Middle East happening right now!

Trump says he can only take a couple more questions before they’re going to need him for discussions.”

Trump hinted at a possible peace deal, Townhall’s Dmitri reported. 

"I may go there, sometime toward the end of the week. Maybe on Sunday, actually, and we'll see," Trump said Wednesday from the White House during a press conference about the U.S.-designated terrorist organization Antifa. "We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and there are, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also. But it's something I think that will happen. Got a good chance of happening." 

Trump might leave for the Middle East after his visit to Water Reed on Friday, Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann posted on X.

"Moments ago @PressSec said in a statement that Trump "is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter" his visit to Walter Reed Friday. Earlier, eagle-eyed @EvanVucci of the AP captured this note @MarcoRubio passed to Trump saying that negotiations are 'very close.'

Trump received the note during the a round hall on Antifa.

"I was just dealing with people from the Middle East, our people and other people on the potential peace deal for the Middle East - Peace for the Middle East, beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true. But it's very close, and they're doing very well," Trump said. 

Oct. 7 marked the two-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war. 

The U.S. has entered final negotiations with Hamas, Trump said. 

"We're dealing with Hamas and many of the countries, as you know. All of the Muslim countries are included. All of the Arab countries are included," Trump said. "Very rich countries and some that are not so rich, but just about everybody's included. It's never happened before. Nothing like that's happened before. Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas, and it seems to be going well, so we'll let you know."

