Trump Hints at Middle East Trip as Hamas-Israel Peace Talks Advance

President Trump on Wednesday hinted he may be going ot the Middle East as peace negotiations to end the war between Hamas and Israel continue.

"I may go there, sometime toward the end of the week. Maybe on Sunday, actually, and we'll see," Trump said Wednesday from the White House during a press conference about the U.S.-designated terrorist organization Antifa. "We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and there are, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also. But it's something I think that will happen. Got a good chance of happening."

NEW: President Trump says there is a good chance of the Gaza ceasefire deal happening. Adds that he may visit the Middle East this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ko98B4IY3T — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2025

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are currently in Egypt, going over details of a potential peace agreement that Hamas has initially agreed to.

President Trump on Wednesday signaled that the negotiations are currently going well.

Trump considers a Middle East trip amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks. With his record of stoking division and chaos, this isn’t diplomacy—it’s a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/L4vWPuXbNf — Free Citizens (@free_citizens1) October 8, 2025

"I was just dealing with people from the Middle East, our people and other people, on the potential peace deal for the Middle East," he said. "Peace for the Middle East. That's a beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close and they're doing very well."

"We're dealing with Hamas and many of the countries … all of the Muslim countries are included," he said. "All of the Arab countries are included, very rich countries and some that are not so rich, but just about everybody is included. It's never happened before. Nothing like that's happened before in our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas. And, it seems to be going well."

On September 29, the president unveiled his 20-point plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas. He warned that if Hamas did not accept the deal, they would face "massive bloodshed." The group was given until the following Sunday to accept the peace plan. They did so on Friday, October 3rd, agreeing to release the hostages, but said further details would need to be hashed out.

