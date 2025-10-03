Cancel Netflix: Conservative Leaders Call Out Alleged Radical Agenda

Conservatives are clicking “unsubscribe” from Netflix after shows meant for kids are spreading liberal propaganda, several people have posted online.

The shows feature transgender drag queens and more.

“Netflix is grooming our children,” Elon Musk posted on X.

The man worth about $500 billion called for subscribers to cancel Netflix, one of the most popular streaming services.

Netflix is grooming our children https://t.co/rv24CuddEv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

“Netflix is grooming our children,” Elon Musk posted on X. OMG. Children's @Netflix show "Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City" is promoting transgender drag queens to CHILDREN. Netflix is grooming kids. CANCEL NETFLIX."

OMG. Children's @Netflix show "Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City" is promoting transgender drag queens to CHILDREN.



Netflix is grooming kids.



CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/zePicP8Fi8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

The company stock has dropped since Conservatives called attention to Netflix shows, commentator Benny Johnson posted on X.

"What’s happening with Netflix is not “culture war” politics. It’s far worse. This is a direct assault on the morality of our society and the innocence of our children. Nations that sexualize children don’t last. They collapse, history shows it every time. And Jesus Christ Himself gave the ultimate warning: If you harm one of these little ones, it would be better to tie a stone around your neck and sink into the sea. That’s how serious this is. Netflix isn’t just slipping propaganda into kids’ shows. They’re pushing radical gender ideology at the most innocent ages. Cows with pronouns, robots teaching “they/them,” and toddlers being targeted with sexual confusion. It’s not red vs. blue anymore. It’s good vs. evil. It’s the fight for our children and our culture. Cancel Netflix. Protect your kids. Defend what is right." What’s happening with Netflix is not “culture war” politics. It’s far worse. This is a direct assault on the morality of our society and the innocence of our children.



Nations that sexualize children don’t last. They collapse, history shows it every time. And Jesus Christ… pic.twitter.com/cNGFww7njS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2025

Congressman Tim Burchett, R-TN, said that Netflix executives will answer to Congress about its kids shows, according to reporter Eric Daugherty.

"JUST IN: Congressman Tim Burchett will now have NETFLIX executives testify to Congress about why they are pushing s*xualised transgender shows on young kids. https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1973782937616228460/video/1CANCEL NETFLIX "Let's get on it. I'm going to follow up with my folks. They need to be brought in and we need to find out what their agenda is and why they are pushing this. Evil and demonic!”

🚨 JUST IN: Congressman Tim Burchett will now have NETFLIX executives testify to Congress about why they are pushing s*xualised transgender shows on young kids. pic.twitter.com/pU361aubZs



CANCEL NETFLIX



"Let's get on it. I'm going to follow up with my folks. They need to be… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 2, 2025

Netflix hasn't responded to a request for comment.

The group "Libs of TikTok" posted a few theories about who might be driving the push to sexualize children.

"Meet Wade Davis, the Vice President of "Inclusion Strategy" at @Netflix.Wade formerly served as an "LGBT inclusion consultant" for the NFL and worked as an "LGBT surrogate" during Obama's 2012 presidential campaign.Is the child grooming epidemic on Netflix starting to make sense now?"

Meet Wade Davis, the Vice President of "Inclusion Strategy" at @Netflix.



Wade formerly served as an "LGBT inclusion consultant" for the NFL and worked as an "LGBT surrogate" during Obama's 2012 presidential campaign.



Is the child grooming epidemic on Netflix starting to make… pic.twitter.com/nTe4E9rWuZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

