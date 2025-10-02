Schumer Shutdown Cuts Food Aid to 6.7 Million Women and Children

The Schumer Shutdown of the federal government has cut aid to 6.7 million women, infants, and children, according to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fl.

“The government shutdown has cut aid to 6.7 million women, infants and children. The WIC program is now on hold because these people can’t put aside their egos and political games. WIC gives food to the most vulnerable in this country, and as a result American children are starving. Please stop the nonsense and reopen these programs immediately.”

Advertisement

The government shutdown has cut aid to 6.7 million women, infants and children.



The WIC program is now on hold because these people can’t put aside their egos and political games. WIC gives food to the most vulnerable in this country, and as a result American children are… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 2, 2025

In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said that he didn’t want the government to shut down.

“Well, there could be firings, and that’s their fault,” Trump said of Democrats who voted to shut down the federal government. “There could also be other things. We could cut projects that they wanted, favorite projects, and they’d be permanently cut.” “So you could say a lot of people are saying, ‘Trump wanted this.’ But I didn’t want it. But a lot of people are saying it because I’m allowed to cut things that should have been approved in the first place, and I will probably do that.” Rapid Response 47 @RapidResponse47·1h.@POTUS on the Democrat Shutdown:

.@POTUS on the Democrat Shutdown: "There could be firings — and that's their fault." pic.twitter.com/V4tt3Icd0n — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 2, 2025

Federal agencies across the board posted messages about the Democratic party voting to shut down the government.

The White House posted:

Our social media manager was furloughed, but... Almost Friday 🪇 pic.twitter.com/AzALsXYygb

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 2, 2025

The American Federation of Government Employees’ National Council of Field Labor Locals condemned the federal government shutdown. The union cited a Department of Labor’s official contingency plan that said over 9,700 of the agency’s 12,916 employees are furloughed.

Only 3,141 are on duty, with most limited to emergency functions.

“Over three-quarters of the department’s workforce has been furloughed,” NCFLL President Brent Barron said. “No wage theft investigations, no safety inspections, no checks on retirement plans, and no protections for working families. This shutdown is an attack on American workers and hurts everybody.”

The union called on lawmakers to come to an agreement.

“The Department of Labor should be the model employer for the nation,” Barron added. “But right now, the government is abandoning its own workforce and turning its back on American workers.”

Advertisement

As the department implemented the shutdown on Oct. 1, the Office of Management and Budget provided templates for employees to include political messaging blaming Democrats for the shutdown in their out-of-office notice. Federal employees are non-partisan, as required by law, and should never be directed to participate in partisan messaging, especially when those messages may contribute to continued political division or compromise their neutrality as civil servants.

“Federal workers are not political and should not be used as pawns in a political game. This must end now,” said Barron.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.