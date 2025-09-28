Chicago Teachers Union Honors Convicted Cop Killer Assata Shakur

The Chicago Teacher’s Union honored a convicted cop killer on social media.

“Rest in Power, Rest in Peace, Assata Shakur.

Today we honor the life and legacy of a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation, and a leader of freedom whose spirit continues to live in our struggle.

Assata refused to be silenced. She taught us that “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

X’s Community notes slammed the post with a clarification that Shakur murdered a New Jersey State trooper and was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The FBI even named Shakur to its Most Wanted Terrorist List.

“Joanne Chesimard is wanted for escaping from prison in Clinton, New Jersey, while serving a life sentence for murder. On May 2, 1973, Chesimard, who was part of a revolutionary extremist organization known as the Black Liberation Army, and two accomplices were stopped for a motor vehicle violation on the New Jersey Turnpike by two troopers with the New Jersey State Police. At the time, Chesimard was wanted for her involvement in several felonies, including bank robbery. Chesimard and her accomplices opened fire on the troopers. One trooper was wounded and the other was shot and killed execution-style at point-blank range. Chesimard fled the scene, but was subsequently apprehended. One of her accomplices was killed in the shoot-out and the other was also apprehended and remains in jail. In 1977, Chesimard was found guilty of first degree murder, assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, illegal possession of a weapon, and armed robbery. She was sentenced to life in prison. On November 2, 1979, Chesimard escaped from prison and lived underground before being located in Cuba in 1984. She is thought to currently still be living in Cuba.”

It’s unclear why a school group is celebrating a convicted cop killer instead of focusing on student success.

The most popular comment on the post says:

“Only 18% of black students meet math proficiency standards in Chicago public schools.

Rather than honoring a cop killer, maybe try to focus your attention on educating your students?”

In 1973, Assata Shakur murdered a NJ State Trooper & was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. In 1979, armed allies stormed prison, freed her, and smuggled her to Cuba The FBI added her to its Most Wanted Terrorists list.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Joanne Deborah Chesimard by scott.mcclallen





New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy slammed the Chicago Teacher's Union on social media.

"Shameful and depraved.She was convicted of the murder New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, who was executed in cold blood.There are so many worthy heroes to celebrate. She is not one of them."

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted on X.

"The Chicago Teacher’s Union just got slapped with a BRUTAL community note after celebrating the life of a convicted cop killer.These people are tasked with teaching our children."

The Chicago Teachers' Union has long partnered with radical groups, Chicago Policy Center Director Austin Berg posted on X. "The Chicago Teachers Union has long partnered with local police and prison abolitionist group Assata’s Daughters.Their founder spoke at a CTU strike in April 2016, saying “Fuck the police. Fuck CPD … fuck the police and everybody [who] fucks with them.”Yet as recently as 2020 the CTU still promoted Assata’s Daughters as a “vetted organization.”This kind of behavior is the best argument for school choice in Chicago. An extremist political machine should not have a monopoly on publicly funded education. But in 2023, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates and Vice President Jackson Potter fought successfully to eliminate Illinois’ only school choice program, the Invest in Kids tax-credit scholarship program." The Chicago Teachers Union has long partnered with local police and prison abolitionist group Assata’s Daughters.



Their founder spoke at a CTU strike in April 2016, saying “Fuck the police. Fuck CPD … fuck the police and everybody [who] fucks with them.”



Yet as recently as… https://t.co/8B1HxKcLvt pic.twitter.com/Euze5iE7C6 — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) September 27, 2025

