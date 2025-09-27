Jury Indict Women Who Hunted ICE Agent and Posted His Address Online

A federal grand jury has returned a two-count indictment charging three women – two from Southern California and one from Colorado – with following a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent home, livestreaming their pursuit and then posting the victim’s home address on Instagram, the Justice Department announced.

The grand jury charged following defendants with one count of conspiracy and one count of publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent:

Cynthia Raygoza, 37, of Riverside;

Ashleigh Brown, 38, of Aurora, Colorado; and

Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, of Panaroma City.

Brown and Samane have been arrested on federal criminal complaints. Brown, who also is charged in a separate case with assault on a federal officer, is in federal custody without bond. Samane is free on $5,000 bond. Their arraignments are scheduled for September 30 and October 9, respectively. Law enforcement is continuing its search for Raygoza.

“Our brave federal agents put their lives on the line every day to keep our nation safe,” said Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “The conduct of these defendants are deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families. If you threaten, dox, or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time.”

Court documents say that on August 28, 2025, the defendants followed the victim – an ICE agent – from the Civic Center in downtown Los Angeles to his personal residence. The defendants livestreamed on their Instagram accounts their pursuit of the victim and provided directions as they followed the victim home, encouraging their viewers to share the livestream. Their Instagram accounts used to livestream the event were “ice_out_of_la,” “defendmesoamericanculture,” and “corn_maiden_design.”

Upon arriving at the victim’s personal residence, the defendants shouted to bystanders while livestreaming on Instagram that their “neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.”

The defendants publicly disclosed on Instagram the victim’s home address and told viewers, “Come on down.”

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime.

If convicted, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating this case.

Assistant United States Attorneys Thi Hoang Ho and Neil P. Thakor of the General Crimes Section are prosecuting this case.

The charges follow a man shooting up an ICE facility in Dallas earlier this week. He killed two detainees and critically injured another before killing himself, according to law enforcement.

President Donald Trump sent troops to Portland, Oregon to secure ICE facilities from antifa attacks, he announced today.

Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened jail time to anyone who assaults in ICE officer.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, there is ZERO TOLERANCE for political violence and domestic terrorism. I am deploying federal agents to

facilities around the country. If you so much as touch one of our federal officers, you will go to prison."

I am deploying federal agents to @ICEgov facilities around the country. If you so much as touch one of our federal officers, you will go to prison. pic.twitter.com/TSa5sQQORU — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 27, 2025

