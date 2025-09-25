DOJ Sues Six States for Not Providing Voter Registration Rolls

Today the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division filed federal lawsuits against six states — California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania — for failure to produce their statewide voter registration lists upon request.

The lawsuits target the respective secretary of states who enact federal laws onto state voter rolls, said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

"States are required to safeguard American elections by complying with our federal elections laws,” said Dhillon. “Clean voter rolls protect American citizens from voting fraud and abuse, and restore their confidence that their states’ elections are conducted properly, with integrity, and in compliance with the law.”

According to the lawsuits, the Attorney General is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs.

“Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.”

The Attorney General also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists.

These lawsuits were filed on Sept. 25, 2025, in the federal districts of the respective states.

In June, the DOJ charged a Chinese National for illegally voting in Michigan's 2024 election.

When Trump lost the presidential election in 2020, he blamed it on voter fraud and mailed ballot dumps. These lawsuits seek to force secretary of states to clean voter rolls before the next big election.

All of the lawsuits are embedded below.

CA by scott.mcclallen



MI by scott.mcclallen



MN by scott.mcclallen



NY by scott.mcclallen



NH by scott.mcclallen



PA by scott.mcclallen

