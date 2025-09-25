BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted
Trump Signs New TikTok Deal
Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group
Rob Reiner Says Kamala Harris Memoir Got His Debate Watch Party Remarks Wrong
Five Years After the Pandemic, Violet Affleck Demands a Return to Permanent Mask...
State Rep. Marcia Morey (D-NC) Says 'No Correlation' Between Crime and Letting Criminals...
Starbucks Announces $1B Restructuring That Will Close Stores and Lay Off 900 Workers
Perpetually Online Leftists Claim Playing Dice Game Bunco Is 'Colonial Violence' and 'Lite...
Police Made Contact With Tyler Robinson By Rifle Drop Point Just 6 Hours...
Secretary of War Orders Hundreds of Senior Generals to Virginia For 'Rare, Urgent...
Trump’s HHS Overhauls Welfare Program with Focus on Accountability
'No One Is Above the Law': Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been...
800+ Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Operation Targeting Sinaloa Cartel
Tulsa Man Charged With Attempting to Provide 3D-Printed Weapons to Al-Qaida
Tipsheet

DOJ Sues Six States for Not Providing Voter Registration Rolls

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 25, 2025 5:11 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division filed federal lawsuits against six states — California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania — for failure to produce their statewide voter registration lists upon request. 

Advertisement

The lawsuits target the respective secretary of states who enact federal laws onto state voter rolls, said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. 

"States are required to safeguard American elections by complying with our federal elections laws,” said Dhillon. “Clean voter rolls protect American citizens from voting fraud and abuse, and restore their confidence that their states’ elections are conducted properly, with integrity, and in compliance with the law.” 

According to the lawsuits, the Attorney General is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

“Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.” 

The Attorney General also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists. 

These lawsuits were filed on Sept. 25, 2025, in the federal districts of the respective states. 

In June, the DOJ charged a Chinese National for illegally voting in Michigan's 2024 election. 

When Trump lost the presidential election in 2020, he blamed it on voter fraud and mailed ballot dumps. These lawsuits seek to force secretary of states to clean voter rolls before the next big election. 

All of the lawsuits are embedded below.  

 CA  by  scott.mcclallen 

Advertisement

 

 MI  by  scott.mcclallen 

 

 MN  by  scott.mcclallen 

 

 NY  by  scott.mcclallen 

 

 NH  by  scott.mcclallen 

 

 PA  by  scott.mcclallen 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ LAWSUIT VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group Matt Vespa
We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Texas Anti-ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Rob Reiner Says Kamala Harris Memoir Got His Debate Watch Party Remarks Wrong Amy Curtis
Five Years After the Pandemic, Violet Affleck Demands a Return to Permanent Mask Mandates Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Advertisement