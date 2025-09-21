US Rep. Ilhan Omar: Charlie Kirk Should Be Left 'In the Dustbin of History'

Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota didn’t even wait until Charlie Kirk’s body was buried before she said that his legacy should be left “in the dustbin of history.”

In a CNN interview, Omar said "It's one thing to care about his life because obviously so many people loved him, including his children and wife. But I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind. That should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day."

Kirk, 31, was assassinated during a question and answer session at the first stop of his American Comeback Tour by a deranged 22-year-old on Sept. 12 by a 22-year-old who was caught and, if convicted, will face the death penalty.

Kirk encouraged America's youth to get married, have kids, and build a legacy.

He called on college students to live counter to the culture and he visited colleges across to country to debate. He rose in fame until he was featured on South Park shortly before his assassination.

Golfer Phil Mickelson reacted to Omar's comment.

"Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon."

Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon. https://t.co/2kOhBM1abS — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 20, 2025

On Sept. 17, a U.S. House vote to censure Omar failed by one vote. Four Republicans - Mike Flood of Nebraska, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California, and Cory Mills of Florida - sided with Democrats to not censure Omar.

U.S. Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina sponsored the resolution.

Andrew Kolvet, Kirk's producer, responded to Omar's comment.

May you live a life so extraordinary, so courageous, and so true, that your enemies hate you as much as they hated Charlie. Their hatred consumes them and and is now apparent to the world.

May you live a life so extraordinary, so courageous, and so true, that your enemies hate you as much as they hated Charlie. Their hatred consumes them and and is now apparent to the world. https://t.co/vjI8cQcucD — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 20, 2025

"I am proud to be born a Muslim.

I am proud to be born in Somalia.

I am proud to have become an American.

None of you can change that no matter how much you rage tweet.

Drink some water and touch grass."

About 100,000 people are expected to attend Kirk’s burial in Arizona today. Although the shooter aimed to stop Turning Point USA, the group that Kirk founded in a garage at age 18, he failed. Erika Kirk will take over the company.

