Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel
VIP
Pope Leo Reaffirms the Catholic Church Will Remain Catholic
Former Olympian Sharron Davies Forms Union to Protect Women's Sports
Cardinal Dolan Calls Charlie Kirk a 'Modern-Day Saint Paul'
This Historic Day
Erika Kirk Says She Wants Gov't to Determine Death Penalty for Husband’s Alleged...
Erika Kirk to Confront Rumors Surrounding Charlie Kirk’s Death and Alleged $150M Offer...
Surgeon Calls Charlie Kirk’s Final Moments a 'Miracle' That Likely Saved Lives
CNN's Van Jones Reveals Charlie Kirk Reached Out Day Before Death
Armed Man Impersonating Police Caught at Charlie Kirk Memorial, Released on Bond
White House Sends Two Planes of Staff to Charlie Kirk Memorial
Gunman Yells 'Free Palestine' Before Deadly Wedding Shooting in New Hampshire
Charlie Kirk: A Modern Day Martyr
Iran’s Dark Secrets Unveiled: Youth and Resistance Target UN Spotlight
Tipsheet

US Rep. Ilhan Omar: Charlie Kirk Should Be Left 'In the Dustbin of History'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 21, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota didn’t even wait until Charlie Kirk’s body was buried before she said that his legacy should be left “in the dustbin of history.” 

Advertisement

In a CNN interview, Omar said "It's one thing to care about his life because obviously so many people loved him, including his children and wife. But I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind. That should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day."

Kirk, 31, was assassinated during a question and answer session at the first stop of his American Comeback Tour by a deranged 22-year-old on Sept. 12 by a 22-year-old who was caught and, if convicted, will face the death penalty.

Kirk encouraged America's youth to get married, have kids, and build a legacy. 

He called on college students to live counter to the culture and he visited colleges across to country to debate. He rose in fame until he was featured on South Park shortly before his assassination. 

Golfer Phil Mickelson reacted to Omar's comment. 

"Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon."

Recommended

Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel Jeff Charles
Advertisement

On Sept. 17, a U.S. House vote to censure Omar failed by one vote. Four Republicans - Mike Flood of Nebraska, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California, and Cory Mills of Florida - sided with Democrats to not censure Omar. 

U.S. Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina sponsored the resolution. 

Andrew Kolvet, Kirk's producer, responded to Omar's comment. 

May you live a life so extraordinary, so courageous, and so true, that your enemies hate you as much as they hated Charlie. Their hatred consumes them and and is now apparent to the world.

Advertisement

"I am proud to be born a Muslim. 

I am proud to be born in Somalia.

I am proud to have become an American. 

None of you can change that no matter how much you rage tweet. 

Drink some water and touch grass."

About 100,000 people are expected to attend Kirk’s burial in Arizona today. Although the shooter aimed to stop Turning Point USA, the group that Kirk founded in a garage at age 18, he failed. Erika Kirk will take over the company. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONGRESS ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA NANCY MACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel Jeff Charles
Erika Kirk to Confront Rumors Surrounding Charlie Kirk’s Death and Alleged $150M Offer from Netanyahu Sarah Arnold
Surgeon Calls Charlie Kirk’s Final Moments a 'Miracle' That Likely Saved Lives Sarah Arnold
Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Don’t Try to Tell Me American Leftists Are Different Mark Lewis
To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel Jeff Charles
Advertisement