How Would You Frame Bill Maher's Recent Take on the Charlie Kirk Assassination?
Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a...
Wait, Hunter Biden Was Involved in the Pardon Process?
VIP
Democrats Are Soft on Crime for a Reason
TX AG Paxton Pledges Legal Review After Adults Dox High School Kids, Bully...
Chris Hayes Cries First Amendment Foul for Kimmel, but Cheered Tucker Carlson’s Firing
There's a Simple Reason You Won't Hear Much About This Gruesome Murder of...
Feds to Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Hands Off the Line 5 Pipeline
Longtime Democrat Says Only Trump Can Unite the Country After Kirk’s Assassination
ICE Takes Down Illinois Congressional Candidate After Attempt to Obstruct Arrest
Hillary Clinton Defends Kimmel, Downplays Left-Wing Rhetoric Behind Kirk Assassination
lhan Omar Tries to Walk Back Praise for Video Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
DHS Classifies Charlie Kirk Memorial as Top-Level National Security Event
Bomb Threat at RFK Jr.’s Home Raises Security Concerns Amid Political Tensions
Tipsheet

Newsom Press Office Referred to Secret Service Over Post About Kristi Noem

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 20, 2025 5:06 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A social media post from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office has reportedly been referred to the Secret Service, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. 

Advertisement

Essayli posted that the federal government has "zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials." He reported it to the Secret Sevice, he said in a social media post. 

Gov. Newsom’s press account posted: Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America."

Noem is the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security. 

Newsom posted that eight days after conservative debater Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour by a deranged 22-year-old who was caught and will face the death penalty if convicted. 

Newsom condemned that political violence, but then continued targeting politicians on social media. 

Recommended

Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On September 10, Newsom posted: 

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."

Then, 10 days later, Newsom's press office posted an eerily message aimed at another conservative political figure who's speaking at an event in Michigan today. 

A top comment on the social media post noted that apparent change of heart for the Democratic governor who wants to run for president. 

Others called out Newsom for the post. 

Writer Eric Daugherty posted: 

Advertisement

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the vague post. He called on Newsom to "Do better." 

The government's response to the social media post follows heightened political violence over the past few years. 

While campaigning for president, Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. 

In June, a masked gunman shot and killed Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman. That shooter also shot  Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman, and the attempted shooting of their daughter Hope Hoffman. Those three survived. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC TERRORISM GAVIN NEWSOM GUN VIOLENCE KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
There's a Simple Reason You Won't Hear Much About This Gruesome Murder of Two Women in Washington Leah Barkoukis
Longtime Democrat Says Only Trump Can Unite the Country After Kirk’s Assassination Sarah Arnold
How Would You Frame Bill Maher's Recent Take on the Charlie Kirk Assassination? Matt Vespa
Feds to Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Hands Off the Line 5 Pipeline Scott McClallen
ICE Takes Down Illinois Congressional Candidate After Attempt to Obstruct Arrest Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement