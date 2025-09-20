Newsom Press Office Referred to Secret Service Over Post About Kristi Noem

A social media post from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office has reportedly been referred to the Secret Service, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Essayli posted that the federal government has "zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials." He reported it to the Secret Sevice, he said in a social media post.

Gov. Newsom’s press account posted: Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America."

Noem is the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security.

We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. I've referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment. https://t.co/mKEN3CZjxn — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 20, 2025

Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today.



You’re welcome, America. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025

Newsom posted that eight days after conservative debater Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour by a deranged 22-year-old who was caught and will face the death penalty if convicted.

Newsom condemned that political violence, but then continued targeting politicians on social media.

On September 10, Newsom posted:

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."

Then, 10 days later, Newsom's press office posted an eerily message aimed at another conservative political figure who's speaking at an event in Michigan today.

A top comment on the social media post noted that apparent change of heart for the Democratic governor who wants to run for president.

A week after the most consequential political assassination since Kennedy, Newsom is threatening Kristi Noem. Any democrat saying the Right needs to “turn down the temperature” is a liar and complicit. — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 20, 2025

Others called out Newsom for the post.

Writer Eric Daugherty posted:

🚨 BREAKING: Gavin Newsom's press office referred to the Secret Service for "full threat assessment" after they made this statement.



"Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America," Newsom's office said.



"We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit… pic.twitter.com/X9uEQkeQqC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 20, 2025

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the vague post. He called on Newsom to "Do better."

This isn’t what America needs right now,@GavinNewsom. Come on man. Do better. https://t.co/S5WGFF2MyI — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 20, 2025

The government's response to the social media post follows heightened political violence over the past few years.

While campaigning for president, Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania.

In June, a masked gunman shot and killed Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman. That shooter also shot Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman, and the attempted shooting of their daughter Hope Hoffman. Those three survived.

