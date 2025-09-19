Alleged Carjacker Charged For Crime Spree That Killed Two Women, Injuring Child

A man appeared in court on charges of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Edward Tiki Arrington, 45, appeared in federal court. Arrington was charged by complaint on Sept 5. A day before, he allegedly carjacked someone and targeted at least eight victims in a spree that killed two women and seriously injured a child when he crashed the stolen vehicle.

Arrington was hospitalized and has now been transferred into federal custody. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing on Sept 22, 2025.

“A little over two weeks ago, a career criminal took the lives of two women and severely injured a child,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “That is loss devastating and it is permanent. I wish we could do more, but the truth is we can never make it right. What we can and will do is ensure that Arrington is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the complaint, around 8 am on September 4, 2025, 911 calls began to come in about a man with a gun around 334 Lake Street East in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Edward Tiki Arrington, also known as Troy Mike Payton, was the gunman, according to court documents.

Arrington was driving erratically towards Lake Street that morning. He was speeding, swerving into oncoming traffic, and driving on the sidewalk. Arrington drove his red SUV through a red light and crashed into another car, a white Infiniti SUV.

Arrington got out of his SUV and ran towards the other car, pointing a gun at the driver. Arrington tried to open the door of the white Infiniti but the driver accelerated away and was able to get away from Arrington.

Arrington then ran towards another car, a black Volkswagen Passat. Again, Arrington brandished the firearm at the driver. Arrington carjacked the driver—he ordered the driver out of her car at gunpoint, got into the black Passat, and drove the car against traffic.

Arrington drove the black Passat back to his red SUV. Arrington tried to remove two dogs from his red SUV. He removed the dogs into the carjacked Volkswagen Passa when he apparently pointed his gun at a third victim who was driving a black Jeep.

The driver ducked and accelerated away.

Arrington then ran up to a fourth victim, a woman walking on foot on Lake Street, and tried to rob her. But she didn't have a gun so he released her and ran back to the stolen black Passat.

As Arrington began to drive away in the black Passat, he fired a shot out of the vehicle at a work van that was passing by the black Passat. Arrington left the intersection around 8:10 am and drove to North Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department sent out a city-wide notice on the black Volkswagen Passat used in a shots-fired call. MPD officers located Arrington driving the carjacked black Passat in North Minneapolis. Officers attempted to pull Arrington over but he fled, driving towards downtown Minneapolis.

Arrington fled through the intersection of Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Boulevard. He ran a red light and crashed at full speed into a blue Ford Focus sedan. Arrington killed two women in their 20s and seriously injured a six-year-old child in the back seat; the child suffered bilateral femur fractures and a traumatic brain injury. One of the women killed was the child’s mother.

Arrington has a long and extensive criminal history that includes state convictions for assault and firearms offenses and a 2009 federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

“This violent suspect had an extensive criminal history and showed a complete disregard for the value of human life,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “His reckless and violent actions claimed the lives of innocent people and put countless others at risk. We are grateful for the partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as we all work to ensure that he is held fully accountable and that justice is pursued for the victims and their families to the fullest extent of the law.”

These cases result from an investigation conducted by the Minneapolis Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the FBI.

“Two innocent young women died yesterday, and a young child was hospitalized, due to the reckless and senseless actions of Edward Tiki Arrington, aka Troy Mike Payton,” said FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston, Sr. “Violent carjackings have permeated Minneapolis for far too long; these federal charges represent the commitment by the FBI, our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to reduce violent crime in Minnesota. The FBI will bring every resource available to ensure a safe community where its residents can thrive. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office extends its profound sympathies to the families of the decedents in this case, and to all the victims. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is grateful for the cooperation with its federal, state, and local partners, and thanks the Minneapolis Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the FBI for their hard work in this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Green is prosecuting the case.

