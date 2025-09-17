Four Republicans Sink Vote to Censure Rep. Omar over Charlie Kirk Comments

Four Republicans sided with Democrats in a vote not to censure Rep. Illhan Omar over comments she made about Charlie Kirk.

Rep. Nancy Mace slammed four Republicans for siding with Illhan Omar over a dispute about Kirk.

"Charlie Kirk was a lifelong advocate for freedom of speech, civil political discourse and the political engagement of youth," Mace read aloud. "One day after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Representative Ilhan Omar gave an interview on Zeteo's town hall with Mehdi Hassan, in which she smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder."

Rep. Nancy Mace slammed four Republicans for siding with Illhan Omar over a dispute about Charlie Kirk. Mace said that the Omar reposted a video saying:

"Don't be fooled, these people don't give a single s--- about Charlie Kirk. They're just using his death to further their Christo-fascist agenda."

Mace roasted the four Republicans who tabled the vote: Mike Flood, Jeff Hurd, Tom McClintock, and Cory Mills.

"The Republicans “voted to shield a woman who mocked the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Mace posted on X.

210 Democrats and 4 Republicans (Mike Flood, Jeff Hurd, Tom McClintock, and Cory Mills) just sided with Ilhan Omar over Charlie Kirk.

They voted to shield a woman who mocked the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk…

A woman who belittled his grieving family…

A woman who called him a “stochastic terrorist” and a “reprehensible human being,” all while his loved ones were still planning his memorial…

A woman who, just days after his assassination, claimed the people who said “Charlie Kirk just wanted to have a civil debate” are “full of s—,” ...

A woman who claimed there is “nothing more f—ed up than to pretend his words and actions have not been recorded” over the past decade...

A woman who dismissed the grief of millions as “complete rewriting of history.”

Instead, Democrats and these 4 “Republicans” chose Ilhan Omar over decency, over justice, and over Charlie Kirk’s family.

They showed us exactly who they are. Never forget it.”

The resolution claimed that Omar reposted multiple things on social media after the assassination, including that

Charlie Kirk “was a reprehensible human being. He enacted his political agenda by preying on weak minded people. He took complex socioeconomic issues and simplified them by pointing fingers at out-groups, demonizing those groups, and siccing his massive following on them”;

That Charlie Kirk was a “stochastic terrorist, an adamant transphobe, he denied the genocide happening in Palestine, he believed in the subjugation of women, and in his last dying words he was spewing racist dog whistles”; That “Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck”

and that Omar reposted a video that blamed Kirk for his own murder.





Omar rejected the claim.

Fun fact: Nancy Mace is trying to censure me over comments I never said.



Her res does not contain a single quote from me because she couldn’t find any.



Unlike her, I have routinely condemned political violence, no matter the political ideology.



This is all an attempt to… pic.twitter.com/g84gHrtAZJ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 16, 2025

The comments were vile but were still protected speech, McClintock told Townhall in a statement.

"Ilhan Omar’s comments regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk are vile and contemptible. They deserve the harshest criticism of every man and woman of good will. But this disgusting and hateful speech is still speech and is protected by our First Amendment. Censure is formal punishment by the House and we have already gone too far down this road. Omar’s comments were not made in the House and even if they were, they broke no House rules. A free society depends on tolerating ALL speech — even hateful speech — confident that the best way to sort good from evil is to put the two side by side and trust the people to know the difference. Congress exists for this purpose.

For this reason, I voted to table the censure resolution."

The dispute follows a gunman assassinating Kirk in Utah last week. The 22-year-old is in custody and might face the death penalty.