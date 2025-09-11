Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk
Turning Point USA Mourns Free Speech Martyr Charlie Kirk After Tragic Murder

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 11, 2025 5:54 PM
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

Turning Point USA mourned the assassination of its founder Charlie Kirk in a new statement. Kirk grew the group from a garage to a nationwide powerhouse for conservatives from age 18 to 31. 

“Every one of us at Turning Point USA is crushed and devastated by the hateful murder of our founder and guiding light, Charlie Kirk. All of us have lost a leader, a mentor, and a friend. Above all, our hearts are with Erika and their two children. Charlie was the ideal husband and the perfect father. Above all else, we ask you to pray for the Kirks after the incomprehensible loss they have suffered.”

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot during his America Comeback tour in Utah by a shooter that is still at large. 

“More than anyone, Charlie believed in the power of argument and good-faith debate to find the truth and guide people towards, if not agreement, then at least mutual understanding. Charlie was no stranger to threats. He received thousands throughout his life. But he always prioritized reaching as many young Americans as possible over his own personal safety. Now, Charlie has become America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored.” 

The man known for being willing to debate anyone. 

“In his thirty-one years, Charlie lived more than any of us will in a hundred. He had an overwhelming passion for life and a deep belief in his power as an individual to make a difference. With the spirit of a pioneer, Charlie launched Turning Point out of his parents’ garage as an 18-year with no money, no name recognition, only a dream. His energy and drive were awe-inspiring, without equal and deeply infectious. Charlie refused to squander a single day of his life. He was a natural builder and problem solver who loved a challenge and saw every setback as a chance to learn, grow, pray, and try again. He was fundamentally decent, always eager to make new friends and allies and to support and defend the ones he had already made. His values were timeless American ones: Honesty, forthrightness, duty, loyalty, and fair play. 

Kirk’s body was flown to Arizona by Air Force Two:

“Charlie loved America, its people, its Constitution, its freedom, and the limitless good all of them have done for the world. But above all, Charlie lived every day with an overflowing love of the Christ he knew he would one day get to see. When asked, Charlie said that above all he wished to be remembered for his faith. Far more than any political victory, Charlie wanted to see a spiritual revival among America’s youth. He wanted a nation of of happy, thriving, families who loved God and each other. At his final public speech, just days before his murder, Charlie witnessed to Christ to an audience of non-believers. Even in his very last moments, Charlie was professing the Gospel. He ran his race well all the way to the end. Now, he goes to his heavenly reward.”

Trump has said that he will award Kirk the Medal of Freedom. 

“Although Charlie is gone, his legacy will endure. He shall not grow old; age shall not weary him. For all time, he will remain the brave young man who inspired tens of millions of Americans to better themselves and take action to better America. All of us will miss Charlie. None of us will ever forget him.”

