Tipsheet

Educators, Leftists Ridicule Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Some Get Fired

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 11, 2025 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Leftists are flooding social media with mocking posts about about Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday. Some are getting fired. 

Many of those who are mocking or celebrating Kirk's death work as nurses, teachers, and social workers, said Chris Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. 

University of Michigan assistant proferssor of education Charles H.F. Davis III described violence as a "solution," he said in a Sept 10 post, according to the Midwesterner

The University of Michigan website lists Davis is an assistant professor at the Marshal Family School of Education. In his X bio, Davis uses the pronouns “he/him” and lists his location has “Occupied Anishinaabe Territory," the outlet reported. 

Davis reposted, “Charlie Kirk is a reminder of two things: your words don’t skip consequences, they just collect interest. And lastly, empathy has boundaries. Good luck.

Davis also reposted, “He spent his entire life disparaging immigrants, disrespecting women, and blaming black folks, only to get shot in one of the whitest places on earth.

It's unclear if Davis is still employed. The University of Michigan hasn't responded to a request for comment. 

Zachary Steward, the Assistant Director of Admissions at @hampshirecolg in MA, made a post online mocking the death of Charlie Kirk and also mourning that it wasn't Trump who was shot instead.

In Indiana, Democrat candidate for Indiana House District 6 justifies the ass*ssination of Charlie Kirk

Many of the people who posted awful things about a father of two who was assassinated "have no shame," said Fox's Kaylee McGhee White on X. 

Eliza Lewis, a physician at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles called Charlie Kirk a “piece of s***” hours after he was assassinated at an event that was meant to spark meaningful discourse.

People have flooded the hospital’s X mentions with calls to fire Lewis. The hospital appears to have restricted its comment section to followers only. 

The hospital hasn’t responded to a request for comment about the apparent conduct of the apparent visiting physician.

MSNBC fired Matthew Dowd for blaming a Kirk supporter for the shooting. 

He said. “We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration. So we have no idea about this.”

Many others will be fired for making comments, said Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher for the D.C.-based Capitol Research Center. 

Eva Worthing, a math teacher at Academy West Alternative Education in Flint., compared Kirk to Hitler. 




Worthing apparently educates young children. Townhall has asked the school district for a comment. 

