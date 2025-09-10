Ambassador Grenell Remembers Charlie Kirk
Salem Media Statement on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Our Friend, Charlie
Trump Flies Flags at Half Staff in Honor of Charlie Kirk
They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay
House GOP Wanted to Hold a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk. How...
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event
'A Lion Hearted Friend of Israel:' Benjamin Netanyahu and Other Jewish Leaders Honor...
Scott Jennings Gives Touching Eulogy of Charlie Kirk on CNN
Vice President Vance, James Woods, and Others Remember Charlie Kirk
Dems Outraged RFK Isn't Fauci
Lawsuit Accuses Two of Medicaid Fraud
Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Bombing of Nashville Energy Facility
Laboratory CEO, Marketers, and Physicians Settle Lab Testing Kickback Allegations for Over...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Pledges $1M to Post Iryna Zarutska Murals Nationwide

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 10, 2025 7:00 PM
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram

CEO and Founder at Intercom Eogham McCable has offered $5000,000 to fund painting hundreds of murals of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in major cities nationwide. 

Advertisement

23-year-old Iryna Zarutska never saw the blow coming that killed her on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 22. 

The refugee fled from war-torn Ukraine to come to the US where she was fatally stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, a career criminal and homeless man. 

Elon Musk pledged $1 million to the campaign. 

The goal is to raise awareness of soft-on-crime policies. The man who fatally stabbed Zarutska had been arrested 14 times. A GiveSendGo account has raised $40,000 for placing murals that aim to raise conservations about her murder.

For some reason, major media outlets didn’t report the crime until they were called out by conservative media. 

Recommended

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The White House reacted to the murder. It blamed the tragedy on the cash bail system. 

 "What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP."

Advertisement
Reporter Collin Rugg posted that Zarutska's family will have Iryna buried in the US. 

The name Iryna is derived from Greek word word Irene, which means peace.

The post follows President Trump sending troops to Washington D.C. to reduce violent crime. He's talked about also sending troops to Chicago, Portland, Baltimore, and New Orleans. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ELON MUSK NORTH CAROLINA UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
UPDATE: FBI Says They've Released Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination. Shooter Still at Large. Matt Vespa
After These Remarks About Charlie Kirk Getting Shot, MSNBC Can Go to Hell Matt Vespa
House GOP Wanted to Hold a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk. How the Dems Responded Was Appalling. Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Gives Touching Eulogy of Charlie Kirk on CNN Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement