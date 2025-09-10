Elon Musk Pledges $1M to Post Iryna Zarutska Murals Nationwide

CEO and Founder at Intercom Eogham McCable has offered $5000,000 to fund painting hundreds of murals of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in major cities nationwide.

23-year-old Iryna Zarutska never saw the blow coming that killed her on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 22.

The refugee fled from war-torn Ukraine to come to the US where she was fatally stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, a career criminal and homeless man.

I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations



Please contact katie@eoghan.com for more details



Please also share this message



If you would like to contribute to this fund, please contact Katie also pic.twitter.com/M8OyqfcZlm — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) September 10, 2025

Elon Musk pledged $1 million to the campaign.

I will contribute $1M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

The goal is to raise awareness of soft-on-crime policies. The man who fatally stabbed Zarutska had been arrested 14 times. A GiveSendGo account has raised $40,000 for placing murals that aim to raise conservations about her murder.

For some reason, major media outlets didn’t report the crime until they were called out by conservative media.

🚨HORRIFIC — More footage of the attack on Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska has been released.



She was fully aware of what had happened.



You can see the terror and pain in her eyes as the career criminal walks away.pic.twitter.com/OvyXhU3UDU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2025

The White House reacted to the murder. It blamed the tragedy on the cash bail system.

"I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic. The perpetrator was… pic.twitter.com/4yUn0rw62k — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 8, 2025

"What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP."

I am so disturbed by that new video circulating of Iryna. She didn’t even realize what had happened. She didn’t know she was dying. Her life slipped away from her and not a single person helped her. As a mom of daughters it breaks my heart to think of her as someone’s little… — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 9, 2025

Reporter Collin Rugg posted that Zarutska's family will have Iryna buried in the US.

NEW: The family of Iryna Zarutska has declined to have her body returned to Ukraine, says she would have wanted to be buried in the U.S. because "she loved America."



"After Iryna's death, the embassy in Ukraine called and said, 'We'll help you bring her home.'"



"Her family said… pic.twitter.com/OfrRVWJAIx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2025

The name Iryna is derived from Greek word word Irene, which means peace.

The post follows President Trump sending troops to Washington D.C. to reduce violent crime. He's talked about also sending troops to Chicago, Portland, Baltimore, and New Orleans.

