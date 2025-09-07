What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most...
Tipsheet

Blindfolded Media Miss Awful Charlotte Stabbing

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 07, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Big newspapers including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, and Washington Post, and CNN haven’t covered the apparent random homicide of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on public transit on Aug 22. 

Advertisement

A woman fled war-torn Ukraine to Charlotte, North Carolina before she was fatally stabbed in the throat on public transportation on Aug. 22 by a career criminal and homeless man.

Video released by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska enter a train car wearing a black Zepeddie's Pizzeria shirt and hat. She had earphones in while she sat in front of Decarlos Brown Jr., 34 on the Blue Line, using her phone. 

Notable figures questioned why the mainstream media won’t report on the brutal homicide. 

Writer Piers Morgan posted on X:

“Why is the disgusting, senseless, unprovoked murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by a man named Decarlos Brown Jr. on a train in Charlotte NC not getting more media attention?!”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles encouraged people not to share the video.

Advertisement

The group LibsofTikTok posted: 

Legacy media has largely ignored the murder, political commentator Benny Johnson posted on X. 

These are the same outlets that wrote thousands of stories about Daniel Penny, the Marine who choked out a homeless man on a New York subway train in May 2023. He was charged with negligent homicide, a charge that was later dismissed. 

The slaughter shows the failure of the justice system, one person posted on social media.

Advertisement


A GoFundme has raised nearly $60,000 for Iryna's aunt, according to the page.

"Our Valeria has suffered a terrible tragedy. Yesterday, her niece Ira, who was 23 years old was killed.

Ira had recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning. Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon.

This is an irreparable loss for her family. We have created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses.

Any support you can give — whether through a donation or simply by sharing this page — will mean so much to the family.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and compassion.”

