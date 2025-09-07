Blindfolded Media Miss Awful Charlotte Stabbing

Big newspapers including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, and Washington Post, and CNN haven’t covered the apparent random homicide of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on public transit on Aug 22.

A woman fled war-torn Ukraine to Charlotte, North Carolina before she was fatally stabbed in the throat on public transportation on Aug. 22 by a career criminal and homeless man.

Video released by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska enter a train car wearing a black Zepeddie's Pizzeria shirt and hat. She had earphones in while she sat in front of Decarlos Brown Jr., 34 on the Blue Line, using her phone.

Notable figures questioned why the mainstream media won’t report on the brutal homicide.

Writer Piers Morgan posted on X:

“Why is the disgusting, senseless, unprovoked murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by a man named Decarlos Brown Jr. on a train in Charlotte NC not getting more media attention?!”

Why is the disgusting, senseless, unprovoked murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by a man named Decarlos Brown Jr. on a train in Charlotte NC not getting more media attention?! pic.twitter.com/9UDPxguWhN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 7, 2025

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles encouraged people not to share the video.

The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.



This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers… — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) September 6, 2025

The group LibsofTikTok posted:

Violent repeat offender stabs a woman to death on the train



Hero subdues psychotic repeat offender who threatened people on the subway



Guess which one Democrats are more outraged over pic.twitter.com/WUiKJYqm61 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 7, 2025

Legacy media has largely ignored the murder, political commentator Benny Johnson posted on X.

These are the same outlets that wrote thousands of stories about Daniel Penny, the Marine who choked out a homeless man on a New York subway train in May 2023. He was charged with negligent homicide, a charge that was later dismissed.

Iryna Zarutska, the Charlotte light rail victim, has been completely ignored by the Legacy Media.



Not a word from NYTimes, CNN, WaPo, MSNBC, NPR, USA Today, Reuters, Axios, ABC, PBS.



These are the same outlets who wrote tens of thousands of stories on Daniel Penny and George… pic.twitter.com/XpEIsppsWs — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2025

The slaughter shows the failure of the justice system, one person posted on social media.

23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. on Charlotte's Lynx Blue Line train



Iryna Zarutska’s blood is on the hands of the state that freed her murderer 14 TIMES instead of keeping him INCARCERATED pic.twitter.com/15R4kCd61Y — Sumit (@SumitHansd) September 7, 2025

A GoFundme has raised nearly $60,000 for Iryna's aunt, according to the page.

"Our Valeria has suffered a terrible tragedy. Yesterday, her niece Ira, who was 23 years old was killed.

Ira had recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning. Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon.

This is an irreparable loss for her family. We have created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses.

Any support you can give — whether through a donation or simply by sharing this page — will mean so much to the family.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and compassion.”

