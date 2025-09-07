Trump DOJ Sues Boston Over Sanctuary City Status

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the City of Boston, Massachusetts, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and the Boston Police Department and Police Commissioner over sanctuary city laws that interfere with the federal government’s enforcement of its immigration laws.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Massachusetts. It cites an executive order in which President Trump declared that the southern border was overrun with crime and violence.

The Trump administration aims to deport those in the country illegally and minimize illegal immigration.

“The City of Boston and its Mayor have been among the worst sanctuary offenders in America – they explicitly enforce policies designed to undermine law enforcement and protect illegal aliens from justice,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “If Boston won’t protect its citizens from illegal alien crime, this Department of Justice will.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Ecf 1 - Complaint Boston by scott.mcclallen





Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pushed back against the lawsuit. Her city is safe, she posted on Facebook.

"This unconstitutional attack on our city is not a surprise. Boston is a thriving community, the economic and cultural hub of New England, and the safest major city in the country — but this administration is intent on attacking our community to advance their own authoritarian agenda. This is our City, and we will vigorously defend our laws and the constitutional rights of cities, which have been repeatedly upheld in courts across the country. We will not yield."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The complaint says that Boston's sanctuary city policy is illegal under federal law.

The city's refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities results in the release of dangerous criminals from police custody who would otherwise be subject to removal, including illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, burglary, and drug and human trafficking, onto the streets.

Last month, the DOJ posted a list of sanctuary states, cities, and counties that violate federal immigration laws or impede lawful federal immigration operations.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by the Civil Division targeting illegal sanctuary city policies across the country. The Trump administration says that it will make American cities safe again.

One example of that is Trumps sending troops to secure Washington D.C. Trump has also talked about sending troops to Chicago and Portland - also two sanctuary cities - to reduce violent crime.

Advertisement

On Aug. 22, a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina was fatally stabbed in the throat on public transportation. Video

Video released by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska enter a train car wearing a black Zepeddie's Pizzeria shirt and hat. The stabbing that seems to be random and unprovoked.

Other states accused of violating sanctuary city laws are:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!