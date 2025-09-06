Trump: Chicago To See 'Department of War'

President Donald Trump seems poised to send troops to Chicago, according to a post on Truth Social.

“I love the smell of deportations in the morning… Chicago is about to find out why it’s called the Department of War.”

Trump has roasted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for rampant crime in Chicago last weekend.

“Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA. President DJT”

For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of any US city.

Last year, Chicago’s murder rate per capita was three times higher than Los Angeles and nearly five times higher than New York City.

Out of Chicago’s 147,899 reported crimes this tear, there have only been arrests in 16% of them.

There have been more illegal guns recovered in Chicago than in New York City and Los Angeles combined

The number of reported motor vehicle thefts last year was more than double the number in 2021.

Chicago is a sanctuary city, meaning that it won’t partner with immigration officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

Trump has talked about sending troops to Chicago, Portland, Baltimore, and New Orleans - all Democrat-run cities in which he says that crime is out of control. Trump sent troops to Washington D.C. that will likely stay there through December.

“This name change is not just about renaming, it’s about restoring… America First, peace through strength brought to you by the WAR DEPARTMENT.” -

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dcUKZLTHYN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 6, 2025





Pritzker posted a reaction to Trump's post.

The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.



This is not a joke. This is not normal.



Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator. pic.twitter.com/f87Zek7Cqb — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 6, 2025

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order. It aims for the city to not comply with immigration customs officials who are deporting illegal aliens.

The President’s threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution.



We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/B7AH1ufByH — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) September 6, 2025

Last month, the Department of Justice released a list of sanctuary states, cities, and counties.