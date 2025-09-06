Former Michigan Employee Pleads Guilty to Bribery, Identity Theft Over $2.8M

A former employee of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency pleaded guilty to take bribes.

Janine Rayford, 39, of Redford, pleaded guilty before Judge Judith E. Levy. She admitted to causing about $2.86 million in benefits issued to claimants. She conspired to commit federal program bribery and engaging in aggravated identity theft.

Court records say that while Rayford worked for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, Rayford accepted more than $50,000 in bribe payments.

She admitted that she accessed unemployment insurance assistance claims without authorization; improperly dismissed and closed fraud prevention triggers and information requests relating to claims, including claims she knew to be fraudulent; and caused improper benefit payments to be issued.

Sentencing is set for January 8, 2026, before Judge Levy. Rayford faces a mandatory two-year sentence of imprisonment for having engaged in aggravated identity theft and also faces up to five years’ imprisonment for having conspired to engaged in federal program bribery.

U.S. Attorney Gorgon stated, “If you’re a public official whose side hustle is taking bribes, your next job will be answering to a judge. Corruption destroys public trust in government and will be aggressively prosecuted by my office.”

“Former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency employee, Janine Rayford, abused her position by misusing her access to sensitive employment information and state data systems to defraud the unemployment insurance program for personal financial gain,” said Megan Howell, Special Agent-in-Charge, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate those who seek to exploit these critical U.S. Department of Labor programs.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Yahkind.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Department of Homeland Security—Office of Inspector General, Department of Labor—Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Unemployment Insurance Agency, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity

“Today’s guilty plea sends a clear and powerful message that fraud against the United States Government and public officials profiting at the expense of the public will never be tolerated,” said Reuben Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “I would like to thank our FBI Detroit Area Corruption Task Force for their diligent work alongside our federal and state partners to ensure justice is preserved and the public’s trust is protected.”

Joining in the announcement were Joseph Cuffari, Inspector General, Department of Homeland Security—Office of Inspector General; Megan Howell, Special Agent-in-Charge, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General; Acting Special Agent in Charge Reuben Coleman, Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Jason Palmer, Director of the State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

“This plea sends a powerful message that no one is above the law, not even those who work for the UIA,” said UIA Director Jason Palmer. “Our staff is required to adhere to strict ethics guidelines. Janine Rayford willingly violated that professional code of conduct, betraying her colleagues and the taxpayers of Michigan for her own short-sighted financial gain. We will not tolerate conspirators who selfishly steal from the very people they are supposed to be serving.”

