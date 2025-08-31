Trump Blasts Illinois Governor Over Violent Weekend in Chicago

Pres. Trump slammed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for violence in Chicago this weekend in a Truth Social post.

“Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA. President DJT”

On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order saying that it won’t partner with federal agencies to deport illegal immigrants. Chicago is a sanctuary city. It won't partner with immigrations officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

Pritkzer touted what he said was another record year of tourism for Illinois.

“Another record-breaking year for tourism, but these numbers represent more than just statistics: they signify jobs, local economic growth, and lifelong memories created in the Middle of Everything. Illinois is proud to welcome visitors from across the globe," he posted on X.

Last week, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt roasted Pritzker for its crime rates.

For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of any US city.

For seven consecutive years, Chicago has had the highest murder rate among US cities with more than 1 million people in 2024.

Just last year, Chicago’s murder rate per capita was three times higher than Los Angeles and nearly five times higher than New York City. That’s more than double the murder rate in Islamabad and nearly 15 times more than Delhi.

Out of Chicago’s 147,899 reported crimes this tear, there have only been arrests in 16% of them.

There have been more illegal guns recovered in Chicago than in New York City and Los Angeles combined

The number of reported motor vehicle thefts last year was more than double the number in 2021.

Trump's administration has targeted Democratic-run cities with high crime rates. Leavitt said in a news conference last week:

“Clearly, Americans want to serve their communities, they just need a leader who encourages them to do so. Maybe Gov. Pritzker should spend less time demonizing the police, more time trying to recruit more police, and more time trying to call the President of The United States to get crime in his city under control. The President wants to allow law enforcement, whether it’s state, local, federal, to do their jobs, to arrest criminals, to put them behind bars, and to remove public safety threats from American communities, and he’ll continue to do that.”

