$110M Grant Will Harden Security at U.S. Churches, Houses of Worship

The Department of Homeland Security announced it is awarding $110 million to more than 600 faith-based organizations and other nonprofits across the United States.

The funding, announced on Aug. 19, preceded a trangender person killing two children and injuring more than 16 others at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on the morning of Aug. 27.

Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X on Friday.

DHS is awarding $110 million to more than 600 faith-based organizations and nonprofits across the US. In the face of violent criminals and radical organizations intent on hurting American communities, the Trump Administration is helping houses of worship, schools and community… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 29, 2025

The goal is to help houses of worship, schools and community centers to harden their defenses against attacks and protect themselves.

This money, administered through FEMA’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, may be used on security enhancements, like security cameras, additional warning and alert systems, gates and lighting, access control systems and training programs for staff. This round of awards will be provided to a diverse array of organizations, including Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jewish affiliated institutions.

“Whether they pray in a church, a mosque or a synagogue, all Americans should be able to practice their religion without fear of terrorism and violence,” said a Senior Department of Homeland Security official. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS is laser-focused on ensuring the safety of the American people. Instead of using grant money to fund climate change initiatives and political pet projects, we are using this money to protect American communities—especially places where people gather in prayer.”

These award allocations are the final round of the $210 million appropriated by Congress in the National Security Supplemental.

In June 2025, DHS announced the first round of funding: $100 million allocated to more than 500 Jewish faith-based organizations across the United States. This initial announcement came after the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, and the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers.

All faith-based institutions were eligible to apply for grant funding to help defend themselves from threats.

The DHS said that this money won’t fund radical organizations or climate change pet projects.

“Over the past few months, DHS and FEMA have conducted a critical evaluation of all grant programs and recipients to root out waste, fraud and abuse and deliver accountability for the American taxpayer," it said in a news release. "Unlike the previous administration, recipients of grants will no longer be permitted to use federal funds to house illegal immigrants at luxury hotels, fund climate change pet projects or empower radical organizations with unseemly ties that don’t serve the interest of the American people.”

Two months ago, a man open fired on a church in Wayne, Michigan. A deacon hit the shooter with a truck, and then security killed the shooter.

