Trump: Removing Tariffs Would Be a ‘Total Disaster’

Taking away President Trump’s tariffs would be a “total disaster,” he posted on Truth Social after a court ruled 7-4 against him on Aug. 29.

However, the tariffs will stay active through the appeal process.

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”

Trump says that he will bring manufacturing back to the United States through tariffs.

Manufacturing jobs in the United States has declined over the past 60 years. Trump has promised tax breaks to companies that manufacture products here.

“If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong,” he posted. “The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else.”

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the tariffs enacted from Jan. 6 through Aug. 19 will drop the deficit by $3.3 trillion if the higher tariffs persist from 2025‒2035.

Trump continued:

“If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America," Trump said. "At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products. For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians."

The U.S. Supreme will likely decide the question, he said.

“Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi backed the president in an X post.

Meriwether Farms welcomed Trump enacting a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, the Wyoming-based company posted on social media.



"We are aware of a serious pressure campaign from the corrupt Brazilian company, JBS, and their American henchmen at the NCBA to remove this tariff, but we are so happy that @potus is standing up to these crooks and putting American ranchers FIRST!Mr. President, the next step is to support Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL), so that BRICS-aligned companies cannot undercut American producers by selling their inferior products as American!KEEP CRUSHING, DJT! #AmericaFirst"

