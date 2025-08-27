Federal Jury Charges Three Men with RICO Conspiracy and Murder

A federal grand jury in Minneapolis charged three more alleged gang members known as the Lows.

The indictment charges 14 defendants.

The newest defendants – Marques Armstrong Jr., 30, Davant Moore, 23, and Jahon Lynch, 20, all of Minneapolis — appeared in the District of Minnesota.

The superseding indictment charges the Lows with racketeering conspiracy involving murder; using a firearm to kill during murder in aid of racketeering; attempted murder; robbery; and firearms and drug trafficking, including fentanyl distribution. The indictment says that the Lows have operated in north Minneapolis since about 2004.

Members and associates allegedly traffic in firearms and narcotics and use threats, intimidation, and violence to protect their territory, reputation, illicit proceeds, and power.

“The defendants are allegedly responsible for 10 murders carried out through repeated shootings in public spaces, including gas stations, barbershops, food trucks, and crowded streets,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “By opening fire into groups of people, they took lives, spread fear, and inflicted devastating harm on families and entire communities. This case underscores the Criminal Division’s commitment to dismantling violent gangs and protecting communities from the terror and destruction they cause.”

The superseding indictment alleges that the gang committed a total of 10 murders as part of its racketeering activities.

“The Lows are killing our neighbors, and we’re taking them down,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson for the District of Minnesota. “RICO charges give us the power to dismantle the violent street gangs that fuel the violence and trap families in fear. Every time we bring one of these cases, shootings drop, neighborhoods calm, and law-abiding families reclaim their streets. This progress is only possible because of the relentless work of our law enforcement partners and the Department of Justice’s Violent Crime & Racketeering Section. To every family that has lost someone to gang violence: we will not stop until your streets are safe.”

The men allegedly terrorized Minneapolis residents, according to the complaint. The bigger group of 14 allegedly shot up a gas station, a barbershop, a food truck, and more from 2021-2023.

If convicted, the defendants face a range of penalties, including up to life in prison for racketeering conspiracy involving acts of murder, using a firearm to commit murder, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after the consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Street gangs have been a persistent source of violence in Minneapolis, and the allegations in this indictment show the toll they continue to take on our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Travis Riddle of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) St. Paul Field Division. “ATF has been committed to this city for decades, and we will continue working to keep firearms out of the hands of those who are prohibited and to hold accountable those who use violence to threaten the safety of our neighborhoods.”

ATF, FBI, DEA, IRS-CI, HSI, USPIS, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Minnesota Department of Corrections are investigating the case, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

“This criminal street gang treated gun violence and murder as business tools to maintain power and control,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Bushey of the IRS Criminal Investigation Chicago Field Office. “IRS-CI special agents followed the money to expose how this enterprise was financed, uncovering the cash flow that allowed them to buy weapons, traffic drugs, and sow fear in Minneapolis neighborhoods. By tracing their illicit proceeds, we gave our law enforcement partners the evidence to not only disrupt this conspiracy but to hold its leaders accountable for the violence they inflicted. This case shows how IRS-CI’s financial expertise is critical to dismantling organized crime and protecting communities from violent threats.”

Trial Attorney Jared Engelking of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Garrett S. Fields and David M. Classen for the District of Minnesota are prosecuting the case.

