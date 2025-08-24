VIP
Here's Why Trump's Ukraine Strategy Is Better Than Biden's
JD Vance Didn't Hold Back on Bolton, Ukraine, and Crime in This Interview
Armed and Deployed: Trump’s National Guard Crackdown in D.C. Sends Clear Warning to...
Nine Days, Zero Murders: Trump’s D.C. Crackdown Delivers Results
Arizona Charges 170 in Immigration Sweep
CNN Admits the Brutal Truth: Democrats Are Bleeding Voters
Trump Will Send Troops to Baltimore if It Needs Help
Chinese Scammer Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison
VIP
DeSantis Defends Removal of Rainbow LGBT Crosswalk
Boston Cops Defy Left-Wing Mayor Michelle Wu, Secretly Aid ICE in Arresting Criminal...
Vivek Ramaswamy Surges Ahead in Ohio Governor's Race
FBI's 'Summer Heat' Initiative Under Trump to Make the U.S. Safe Again
California’s Homeless Crisis: Two Decades of Empty Promises Under Newsom’s Watch
When Envy Becomes a Political Weapon
Tipsheet

USDA Ends Taxpayer-Funded Solar on Prime US Farmland

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | August 24, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will no longer fund solar panels on productive farmland or allow solar panels manufactured by foreign adversaries to be used in USDA projects. 

Advertisement

Within the last 30 years, Tennessee alone has lost over 1.2 million acres of farmland and is expected to lose 2 million acres by 2027. This problem is not just in Tennessee, since 2012, solar panels on farmland nationwide have increased by nearly 50%

Subsidized solar farms are pricing farmers out of the market, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollin.

“Our prime farmland should not be wasted and replaced with green new deal subsidized solar panels. It has been disheartening to see our beautiful farmland displaced by solar projects, especially in rural areas that have strong agricultural heritage. One of the largest barriers of entry for new and young farmers is access to land. Subsidized solar farms have made it more difficult for farmers to access farmland by making it more expensive and less available,” Rollins said. “We are no longer allowing businesses to use your taxpayer dollars to fund solar projects on prime American farmland, and we will no longer allow solar panels manufactured by foreign adversaries to be used in our USDA-funded projects.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee welcomed the policy change. 

 “Tennesseans know that our farmland is our national security, our economic future, and our children's heritage. We were honored to welcome Secretary Rollins to Tennessee this week, and I’m grateful for her leadership to defend America’s farmland from foreign adversaries and protect our food supply,” Lee said. 

Recommended

Boston Cops Defy Left-Wing Mayor Michelle Wu, Secretly Aid ICE in Arresting Criminal Illegals Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Representative Mike Bost, a Republican from Southern Illinois, said that taxpayer subsidies shouldn't price farmers seeking to feed our nation. 

“We shouldn’t be subsidizing solar projects on prime farmland, that land is too valuable for producing the food and fuel our nation depends on," Bost said in a statement. "Secretary Rollins is right to step in and make sure taxpayer dollars aren’t used to take our best farmland out of production, and I strongly support stopping the use of solar panels made by foreign adversaries. I’m proud to see that the Trump Administration continues to be committed to protecting American agriculture."

 Effective immediately, USDA will implement the following programmatic actions: For the USDA Rural Development Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program wind and solar projects are not eligible. 

For the USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program Guaranteed Loan Program, USDA will ensure that American farmers, ranchers and producers utilizing wind and solar energy sources will install units that are right-sized for their facilities. If project applications include ground mount solar photovoltaic systems larger than 50kW or ground mount solar photovoltaic systems that cannot document historical energy usage, they will no longer be eligible for the REAP Guaranteed Loan Program, and priority points will no longer be given for REAP grants. USDA Rural Development invests in rural America with loan, grant, and loan guarantee programs to promote rural prosperity.

Advertisement

 The commitment and resources we bring to rural communities help drive economic security and prosperity. Our programs expand access to high-speed internet, electric, and transportation infrastructure, and support business growth, healthcare, education, housing, and other community essentials. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

GREEN ENERGY NATIONAL SECURITY TENNESSEE USDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Boston Cops Defy Left-Wing Mayor Michelle Wu, Secretly Aid ICE in Arresting Criminal Illegals Sarah Arnold
Armed and Deployed: Trump’s National Guard Crackdown in D.C. Sends Clear Warning to Lawless Cities Sarah Arnold
This Is How You Know Dems Might Be Panicking Over That Sign Attacking Winsome Sears Matt Vespa
How Did the Left Mutate? Alan Joseph Bauer
The Pathetic List of Words Democrats Want Other Democrats to Stop Using Derek Hunter
As DoJ Will Reveal, America Endured an Insurrection, Undertaken by Democrats Jeff Davidson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Boston Cops Defy Left-Wing Mayor Michelle Wu, Secretly Aid ICE in Arresting Criminal Illegals Sarah Arnold
Advertisement