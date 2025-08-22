Ghislaine Maxwell Transcript: 'There is no list'

The Department of Justice has released the transcript and audio recordings of the meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in late July.

Maxwell was the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced financier and child sex offender who was found dead in prison.

Advertisement

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X.

"In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below."

In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.https://t.co/TQW5migemm — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 22, 2025

The first document is 263 pages. When asked by Blanch about a client list or a black book, Maxwell denied that it existed.

"There is no list. We'll start with that. The genesis of that story, I can actually trace for you from its absolute inception, if that is what you're interested in.”

Maxwell said that she’s never seen Trump do anything appropriate with masseuses.

"Absolutely never, in any context," Maxwell said.

Maxwell saw a “progression” in Epstein’s behavior during the late 90s when he started taking testosterone.

“And he started doing testosterone and that altered his character. And I believe that started in the late '90s. And I believe that the FBI has his medical records and you may see that on his medical records. Yes.” He “became more aggressive,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell and Epstein traveled to the island that Epstein had bought in 1996, according to the transcript. Epstein traveled with more and more people, she said.

"Where in the past, in the early '90s, I don't remember traveling so much with other people. There would be a masseuse or a yoga person, but now he started to travel with more, always a masseuse. Whereas in the past it wasn't always a masseuse or always an instructor. There was now starting to be always an individual or a friend or whatever. There's always a, like, maybe the word would be entourage, but these were always people in 24 their 20s, late 20s, early 30s in my -- as my memory sees it, as I -- as I observe that time."

Maxwell didn't know Epstein to communicate with FBI agents and she didn't think he was a source for them or another agency, she said.

"I have two answers for that. I think if he was for real, I think he would've bragged about it to me as a show off, because he could be a show off," Maxwell said. "And if he wasn't, he might have dropped it like he was cool. And I don't think -- I don't remember him doing either.”

Advertisement

Blanche asked Maxwell if she had any contact with individuals from Mossad, an Israeli intelligence agency, she responded, "Well, not deliberately."

Maxwell said that she doesn't believe that Epstein killed himself.

"I do not believe he died by suicide, no," she said.

She doesn't know who killed him but said that it's easy to call hits in prison.

"In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay -- somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary," Maxwell said. "That's about the going rate for a hit with a lock today."

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly helping Epstein sexually abuse children.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!