Report: Beyond Meat to File for Bankruptcy

The plant-based company “Beyond Meat” might file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a report from The Street.

The company faces too much competition and not enough customers or liquidity, the outlet reported.

"We are disappointed with our second-quarter results, which reflect ongoing softness in the plant-based meat category, particularly in the U.S. retail channel and certain international foodservice segments," CEO Ethan Brown said in an earnings call.

Beyond Meat denied that it has filed for bankruptcy. “Recent media stories suggesting that Beyond Meat filed for bankruptcy are unequivocally false," it posted on X. "We have not filed nor are we planning to file for bankruptcy. Go Beyond.”

The company reported about $117 million in cash earlier this year and over $1 billion of debt.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk welcomed the news.

“Best news of the day," he said in a post on X. All these fake lab grown experiments should go under. Bad for people, bad for our future. Eat real stuff.”

The report follows President Trump administration’s attempts to Make America Healthy Again, ranging from food benefit programs to the vulnerable to removing artificial dyes from food.

This includes 12 states that will ban buying soda or junk food with funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which serves about 42 million people.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy aims to eliminate artificial dye in many foods, and President Trump says he will reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test for schools.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that WK Kellogg Co. will remove artificial food dyes from its cereals by the end of 2027.

This historic legal agreement with a major food company represents a significant milestone in the movement to remove toxic dyes from foods.

“Following months of investigating and negotiating, I’m proud to officially say Kellogg’s will stop putting these unhealthy ingredients in its cereals,” Paxton said in a statement. “The signed AVC demonstrates that Kellogg’s is committed to keeping this pledge, and I commend the company for doing the right thing. I encourage other food manufacturers to sign similar agreements to demonstrate their commitment to helping Americans live healthier lives.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins welcomed the news:

“GOD BLESS TEXAS! Shoutout to @KenPaxtonTX for securing a game-changing deal with Kellogg's to STOP adding artificial dyes to their cereals, ensuring our kids enjoy the wholesome goodness of grain-based cereals! Kellogg’s is the first company to sign a legally binding agreement removing toxic dyes from cereal. More to come! There is no American Mom or Dad anywhere that would rather their child be fed by a chemist than a great American farmer.” EMBED:

