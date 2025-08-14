Trump: 24M Illegal Immigrants Entered United States

President Trump is clearing waste and fraud out of Washington, D.C. and the social security system, he announced from the Oval Office Thursday.

The government kicked over 275,000 illegal aliens off of Social Security, many of whom have already left the country. Millions more were purged from the Social Security database for other reasons.

“We cleared 12.4 million names listed in the social security database over 120 years old. That’s a hell of a statement,” said Trump. "I've never heard of anyone at 125."

🚨 12.4 million names listed in the Social Security database were over 120 years of age pic.twitter.com/l8B3FW6pp6 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 14, 2025

President Trump Delivers Remarks, Aug. 14, 2025 https://t.co/bZ16roYaRr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 14, 2025

Of those 12.4 million, nearly 135,000 people in the Social Security database were over 160 years old. “So someone’s getting those payments, and we’re after that," the president explained.

Trump went on to say that he is committed to protecting social security for people who actually paid into the system, unlike his predecessor: "Biden never kicked anybody off. Everybody joined."

Trump signed the act in the Oval Office and answered questions about crime, global events, and more during the event that lasted just over an hour.

After Trump signed the document, he took questions.

🚨NOW — @POTUS signs the Social Security Act to fix, promote, and safeguard Social Security, as well as remove the SS tax for a vast majority of our seniors! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7IGDtr2eAV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2025

When asked about D.C. crime by a reporter, Trump said that he was cleaning up the city.

The Washington D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith issued an executive order to report illegal immigrants to federal agencies. "That's a great step," Trump said.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the news on Fox News following Trump's Oval Office announcement.

HUGE!



DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirms that the Metropolitan Police Department in DC will share the immigration status of criminals with federal officials and ICE officers. pic.twitter.com/HO96BiI5gn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2025

In the last three months, Trump said that no one has illegally crossed the border.

"Last year, we had millions of people pouring in from all countries, from jails... Trump said.

About 24 million illegal immigrants entered the United States, Trump said. Now, he's cleaning up Washington D.C. using the federal government.

Law and order saved the city of Minneapolis during 2020 riots, Trump said, which CNN and other outlets deemed "mostly peaceful." "These are really tough people who are trained in common sense, and they're trained in what we're doing now," Trump said.

Soon, Washington D.C. will be a "crime-free" city, Trump said. "We're not playing games."

Trump reacted to a 2016 email declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that exposes the Russia hoax.

In the email, then-DNI James Clapper wrote that it might have to “compromise” on our ‘normal’ modalities” regarding the Russia report.

"She's doing a great job," Trump said. "That was another fake story. It's incredible what we're finding. Absolute proof of guilt. We'll see what happens."

Trump said he was exonerated but it took two years.

