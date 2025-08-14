DOJ Seeks Death Penalty After Seattle Woman Indicted for Killing Border Patrol Agent

A Seattle woman might face the death penalty after a federal grand jury indicted her for murdering a Border Patrol agent.

Teresa Youngblut allegedly shot and killed a Border Patrol agent who pulled over her car on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, on the afternoon of Jan. 20.

Teresa Youngblut allegedly exited the vehicle and, without warning, shot and killed an agent.

A federal grand jury in the District of Vermont indicted Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, on counts of murder of a Border Patrol agent, the assault of two additional agents with a deadly weapon, and related firearms offenses.

When pulled over by a Border Patrol agent on on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, on the afternoon of Jan. 20. Youngblut and a male German citizen – whose immigration status was in question – were in the car.

Youngblut allegedly exited the vehicle and, without warning, opened fire, resulting in the death of one of the agents.

“As alleged, this defendant shot and killed a United States Border Patrol Agent while he was performing his duties,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We will not stand for such attacks on the men and women who protect our communities and our borders.”

Days earlier, a hotel employee reported to law enforcement that Youngblut and her companion were wearing tactical gear and appeared to be armed. The same day of the shooting, officers had observed the pair at a parking lot in Newport, Vermont, where the German citizen was seen wrapping unknown objects in aluminum foil.

“The United States Attorney’s Office intends to continue to honor the men and women of law enforcement, and the memory of Border Patrol Agent Maland, by performing its prosecutorial duties so that justice may be done,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael P. Drescher for the District of Vermont.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi has authorized and directed the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont to pursue capital punishment in this case - the maximum penalty.

The Acting U.S. Attorney has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Youngblut.

“The murder of a federal agent is more than a tragic loss,” said Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division. “It’s an attack on the security of our nation and the safety of our communities. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will not rest until those responsible are held accountable. We are all steadfast in our mission to curb violence that endangers both public servants and the citizens we are sworn to protect."

The FBI Albany Field Office investigated the case, with substantial assistance from the Vermont State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, the Newport Police Department, and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.

Trial Attorneys Lisa M. Thelwell and Dennis Robinson of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section (VCRS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher for the District of Vermont are prosecuting the case.

Only 18 death-sentenced women have been executed since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

