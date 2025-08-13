The Trump Crackdown on Violent Crime in D.C. Is Working

Pres. Trump called in the military to Washington D.C. in an attempt to stop violent crime.

In 2024, 70 business groups with offices in D.C. wrote Mayor Muriel Bowser to express “deep concern about the alarming increase in violent crime across our city.” “D.C., is quickly becoming a national outlier in rising crime, and the trends are alarming.”

Read the letter ⬇️

Washington D.C. has reported 274 homicides in 2023, 187 in 2024, and 100 in 2025 so far, according to metro police data.

The White House posted: “NO level of crime is acceptable; President Trump is committed to restoring law and order in America. Thank you to law enforcement and the dedicated men and women in uniform working to keep Washington, D.C.'s streets safe for everyone. ”

🇺🇸

Law enforcement reported 10 arrests, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

One arrest on a search warrant for a prior murder charge

Multiple unlawful possession of firearms

Multiple outstanding warrants for DUI

One arrest for violation of restraining order

"These are just a few examples — we are just getting started," Patel said. "Federal partners joined local police and arrested 23 in total. When you let good cops be cops they can clean up our streets and do it fast. More to come. Your nation’s Capital WILL be safe again."

On the first big push of FBI supporting @POTUS @realDonaldTrump initiative to make DC safe again, FBI reported 10 arrests with partners. These include:



-One arrest on a search warrant for a prior murder charge

-Multiple unlawful possession of firearms

-Multiple outstanding…

He welcomed Trump's mission.

"Our Command Center is committed to @POTUS’ mission to Make D.C. Safe Again. Proud of the work these brave men and women are doing."

Our Command Center is committed to @POTUS' mission to Make D.C. Safe Again.



Proud of the work these brave men and women are doing. pic.twitter.com/lientaiYeW — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 12, 2025

On Aug. 11, The Metropolitan Police Department said its investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest around 6:56 p.m. to the 1200 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

DC Fire and EMS transported the 33-year-old victim to an area hospital and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

