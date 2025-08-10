Do You Want to Eat Fake Butter? Company Funded by Bill Gates Wants to Know

Do you want to eat fake butter?

The company Savor sells butter made from carbon.

While some people are excited, others are disgusted.

The account @TPV Sean posted on X. “Bill Gates' Fake 'Butter' Made From Human Waste Approved by FDA Without Safety Data In a move straight out of a dystopian nightmare, the FDA has just greenlit a lab-grown, fake "butter" cooked up by a Bill Gates–funded startup in California. No labels. No warnings. Already slipping into the food supply via restaurants and bakeries across America. The kicker? It was approved using only the Gates Foundation’s own safety claims - no independent tests, no animal trials, no public review. And when you find out what it’s actually made from... let's just say, this isn’t the first time Gates has been caught trying to quietly feed it to the masses.”

In June, the American Butter Association asked the Food and Drug Administration to take action against fake-butter products sold near real butter, according to a June 25 letter sent to Dr. Claudine Kavanaugh, the director fo the Office of Nutrition and Food Labeling US Food and Drug Administration.

“This product as labeled implies it is butter made without cow’s milk – which is unlawful, according to Congress’s definition of butter in 1906 as described subsequently in this letter.” “Because the Country Crock product’s principal display panel prominently bears the term 'Butter', includes an image of a traditional red barn associated with dairy farms and employs an image of butter, there can be no mistake about the marketer’s intent to identify itself as butter, which is preferred by consumers, rather than what it really is, a plant-based spread similar to margarine.” The product offers the consumers two versions of what it is: first, it boldly calls itself 'dairy free unsalted/salted butter.'

"But it also offers in small writing on the package front that it is “79% plantbased oil spread.” Butter, as written is law, can never be “dairy free” as it can only be made from cow’s milk. Using the label of “dairy free” raises many concerns. Not only does it fool consumers in to believing that a “dairy free” version of butter could exist, but it also creates an idea that this product meets the standards that have been set for butter, when in fact it doesn’t even meet the standard for margarine – itself an imitation of butter.

"Regardless of the marketer’s intended nomenclature for the product, it contains no butter, even as the labeling and accompanying vignette signify that it does. Consequently, the product’s labeling not only is in direct conflict with FDA regulations and policies governing the labeling of foods, it also blatantly disregards the Congressionally-established standard of identity for butter. In reality, this product is nothing more than a vegetable spread, made from commonplace edible plant-based oils and other ingredients, that is attempting to leverage the premium perception of real dairy butter maintained by most consumers. The manufacturer is clearly trying

I want to have a list of names and restaurants that plan to use Bill Gates' new carbon butter. I will not be frequenting those places. That man is trying to depopulate Earth. When will people realize that he is a crazy psychopath?

America Chef Andrew Gruel posted on Aug 9: Disgusting. They are combining hydrogen, carbon and oxygen to create fat molecules then manipulate that to taste like butter. Why do this when we already have butter?

