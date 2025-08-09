A Brutal Injury Cut Short an NFL Preseason Game
Did the Mayor of Atlanta Take a Swipe at Trump During Presser About...
A Liberal Guest on CNN Said ICE Was Acting Like Gestapo Agents..and All...
Wait, That's How Many People Think Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad Promoted Nazism?
Here's the Tweet That Cooked This GOP Rep's Weak Sauce Take on Gerrymandering
Cuomo Calls Out Socialist Mayoral Hopeful Mamdani: 'Move Out of Your Rent-Controlled Apart...
23 AGs Say Financial Net-Zero Goals Raise Food, Energy Costs
VIP
Trump Slashes D.C. Security Funding Amid Rising Crime
Anti-ICE Rioter Who Hurled Cinderblocks at Border Patrol Indicted, Faces Up to 20...
CNN Analyst Slams Trump-Putin Meeting as a Failure, Days Before It Even Happens
McCarthy Drops Bombshell on Texas Democrat 'Diva' Banned for Life from Major Airline
Mexican President Rejects Trump’s Military Plan: 'No U.S. Troops on Our Soil' as...
Socialist Mamdani Hires Private Security Firm, Despite Pushing to Defund the Police
Protecting Our Leaders: The Essential Role of the MH-139 Grey Wolf
Tipsheet

Cuomo, Mamdani spar in Mayoral Race

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | August 09, 2025 5:01 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

The knives are out in the New York Mayoral race. 

Socialist Zohran Mamdani is challenging former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

Mamdani beat Cuomo in a June race. The former governor is now running as an independent. 

Advertisement

Cuomo said a posted on X. 

“Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman @ZohranKMamdani are occupying her rent controlled apartment. You grew up rich and married an even wealthier woman. You’ve had weddings on 3 continents. You own property in LGTBQIA+ murderous Uganda. You make $142,000 a year plus stipends, and your wife works too, meaning you together likely make well over $200,000. No matter which way you cut it: Zohran Mamdani is a rich person. You are actually very rich. Yet you and your wife pay $2,300 a month, as you have bragged, for a nice apartment in Astoria. That should be housing for someone who needs it. We are in the middle of a historic affordability crisis. Millions of low income New Yorkers need this apartment and an apartment like it. Yet your apartment remains rented to rich people who don’t need it. Today, I am calling on you to move out immediately and give your affordable housing back to an unhoused family who need it. Leaders must show moral clarity. Time to move out.” 

Recommended

McCarthy Drops Bombshell on Texas Democrat 'Diva' Banned for Life from Major Airline Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Mamdani recently vowed to be Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare,” Fox News reported

In March, Mamdani posted

"Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term: the same donors, the same agenda, the same chaos. But I believe New Yorkers are hungry for a different kind of politics—one that puts working people first.

In July, Mamdani hosted a posh wedding in Uganda. The socialist was surrounded by wealth and armed guards. Yet, he takes a rent-controlled apartment."

Advertisement

Cuomo is fighting an uphill battle after he lied about the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 and was accused of sexually harassing more than dozen women. Cuomo posted: “In case you forgot, I’m Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, grandson of Andrea. Welcome to the heavyweight bout, @ZohranKMamdani This is a two man race. You look tired already. It’s just the second round.” 

The election is scheduled for Nov. 4. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

McCarthy Drops Bombshell on Texas Democrat 'Diva' Banned for Life from Major Airline Sarah Arnold
A Brutal Injury Cut Short an NFL Preseason Game Matt Vespa
Anti-ICE Rioter Who Hurled Cinderblocks at Border Patrol Indicted, Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison Sarah Arnold
A Liberal Guest on CNN Said ICE Was Acting Like Gestapo Agents..and All Hell Broke Loose Matt Vespa
Bill Maher: Dems Are at Risk of Total Collapse If They Can't Answer This Question Matt Vespa
A Book You Need to Read Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

McCarthy Drops Bombshell on Texas Democrat 'Diva' Banned for Life from Major Airline Sarah Arnold
Advertisement