Cuomo, Mamdani spar in Mayoral Race

The knives are out in the New York Mayoral race.

Socialist Zohran Mamdani is challenging former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani beat Cuomo in a June race. The former governor is now running as an independent.

Advertisement

Cuomo said a posted on X.

“Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman @ZohranKMamdani are occupying her rent controlled apartment. You grew up rich and married an even wealthier woman. You’ve had weddings on 3 continents. You own property in LGTBQIA+ murderous Uganda. You make $142,000 a year plus stipends, and your wife works too, meaning you together likely make well over $200,000. No matter which way you cut it: Zohran Mamdani is a rich person. You are actually very rich. Yet you and your wife pay $2,300 a month, as you have bragged, for a nice apartment in Astoria. That should be housing for someone who needs it. We are in the middle of a historic affordability crisis. Millions of low income New Yorkers need this apartment and an apartment like it. Yet your apartment remains rented to rich people who don’t need it. Today, I am calling on you to move out immediately and give your affordable housing back to an unhoused family who need it. Leaders must show moral clarity. Time to move out.”

Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman @ZohranKMamdani are occupying her rent controlled apartment.



You grew up rich and married an even wealthier woman. You’ve had weddings on 3 continents.… https://t.co/kWXUI0MxdA pic.twitter.com/mvYZfCO8Af — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 8, 2025

Mamdani recently vowed to be Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare,” Fox News reported.

In March, Mamdani posted:

"Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term: the same donors, the same agenda, the same chaos. But I believe New Yorkers are hungry for a different kind of politics—one that puts working people first.

In July, Mamdani hosted a posh wedding in Uganda. The socialist was surrounded by wealth and armed guards. Yet, he takes a rent-controlled apartment."

Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term: the same donors, the same agenda, the same chaos.



But I believe New Yorkers are hungry for a different kind of politics—one that puts working people first. pic.twitter.com/vx7x83yVos — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Cuomo is fighting an uphill battle after he lied about the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 and was accused of sexually harassing more than dozen women. Cuomo posted: “In case you forgot, I’m Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, grandson of Andrea. Welcome to the heavyweight bout, @ZohranKMamdani This is a two man race. You look tired already. It’s just the second round.”

In case you forgot, I’m Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, grandson of Andrea.



Welcome to the heavyweight bout, @ZohranKMamdani



This is a two man race. You look tired already. It’s just the second round. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 8, 2025

The election is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!