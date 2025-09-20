Longtime Democrat Says Only Trump Can Unite the Country After Kirk’s Assassination

Former Democratic Senator Joe Manchin shocked viewers on Friday when he told Fox News that President Donald Trump is the only figure in American politics capable of bringing the country back together after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

In a moment that defied partisan expectations, Manchin—who spent years positioning himself as a moderate voice in the Senate—delivered a clear message: in the wake of escalating political violence, only Trump has the influence and leadership to steer the nation toward unity.

“President Trump is the person who can basically bring us together,” Manchin said during the Fox News segment. “I’m praying that he’s able to say, ‘listen, enough’s enough. C’mon, we’re all Americans. We’ve gotta live in this world together and our country, and keep it the greatest country on earth.’”

Manchin’s comments come amid one of the most volatile political moments in recent history. The murder of Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist and prominent MAGA ally, has become a cultural flashpoint. Republicans have pointed to years of demonization from the left—branding Trump supporters as “fascists” and “Nazis”—as a dangerous escalation that created the conditions for political violence. Democrats, in turn, have tried to redirect the conversation, accusing Trump and his movement of sowing division and radicalizing followers.

But for Manchin, those partisan games miss the bigger picture.

“I’m really hoping. I believe in him,” Manchin said of Trump. “I believe he can do that, and with that being said, he’s able to calm down all this rhetoric right now. And for those who want to still spew it? That’s fine, it’s gonna show you being on the extreme.”

The former West Virginia senator’s praise for Trump is not as surprising as it might seem at first glance. Manchin represented a state that shifted heavily toward Trump during his presidency, and he repeatedly broke ranks with his party on issues like energy, immigration, and the Second Amendment. Since retiring from the Senate earlier this year, Manchin has increasingly distanced himself from the modern Democratic Party, openly criticizing its shift toward the far left.

Manchin’s remarks contrast sharply with the tone coming from prominent Democrats. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a key member of the far-left “Squad,” recently defended the use of the word “fascism” to describe Republicans, telling colleagues during a House hearing that “it’s not a bad word if it’s true.” That exchange sparked a fiery response from Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), leading to a shouting match that forced a committee chair to intervene.

Even moments of silence have become flashpoints. After Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) led a prayer on the House floor following Kirk’s death, Democrats booed Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) as she attempted to read a public prayer aloud. “You caused this!” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shouted across the aisle, prompting Democrats to fire back, “Pass some gun laws!”

For Manchin, this toxic cycle is unsustainable—and it’s only getting worse. He argued that both sides must take responsibility for the political temperature in the country, but that it will take a figure like Trump—loved by the base and feared by the establishment—to break through the noise.

While the establishment left continues to insist Trump is the root of the nation’s division, Manchin’s comments suggest a growing number of Americans see him as the only one capable of reuniting it.