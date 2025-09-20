DHS Classifies Charlie Kirk Memorial as Top-Level National Security Event

The Department of Homeland Security has officially designated this weekend’s memorial service for Charlie Kirk as a Level 1 Special Event, the highest possible classification for a public gathering, typically reserved for events like the Super Bowl or a presidential inauguration.

The memorial, to be held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, is expected to draw tens of thousands of mourners, including President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Federal agencies are now coordinating closely with local law enforcement to provide security on a scale rarely seen outside of major national events.

This classification is not just symbolic—it’s a clear acknowledgment that Charlie Kirk's death has rocked the nation. While many in the media have tried to downplay his influence, the federal government is treating his memorial as a matter of national significance.

The assassination of Kirk has clearly struck a nerve. Turning Point USA reports that, in just two days following his death, they received over 12,000 requests to start new chapters, bringing the total to more than 62,000 since the assassination. That’s not the sign of a movement in decline—it’s a movement that’s growing stronger under pressure.

Despite constant media smears and political vilification, Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to stand up, get organized, and fight back. Now, in death, his influence may be even more powerful. The massive security response shows the federal government recognizes that reality, even if many in the media still pretend otherwise.

This memorial will be more than just a service—it will be a national moment. Not just to honor a man, but to send a message: the conservative movement he helped build is not going away. It’s only getting started.

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk, titled “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,” will take place this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The event is expected to draw a massive crowd, with over 100,000 people anticipated both inside the stadium and in overflow areas outside. High-profile attendees include President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Erika Kirk, among others. Due to the scale and significance, the Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial as a Level 1 Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR)—the highest designation reserved for events of national importance, such as the Super Bowl. The U.S. Secret Service is overseeing security, coordinating with local and state agencies. Strict measures will be in place, including no bags or strollers, magnetometer screenings, a ban on overnight camping, and restrictions on prohibited items. Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with overflow accommodations available nearby. Those unable to attend in person can watch via livestream on Turning Point USA’s platforms, including Rumble, as well as through select national media outlets.