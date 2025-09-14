David Hogg: 'Politicize the F*ck Out of My Death' to Push Gun Control and Purge Moderate Democrats

As the nation grieves the brutal, targeted assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, the contrast between how the Right and the Left respond to tragedy could not be more apparent.

While Kirk’s widow, Erika, stood in the very studio where her husband once broadcast truth to millions, declaring that he died “witnessing for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” gun control activist David Hogg took to social media to demand his own hypothetical death be weaponized politically—before his “blood runs cold.”

Hogg’s profanity-laced thread on X made one thing plain: he doesn’t want prayers, unity, or reflection. He wants fundraising, legislation, and retribution.

“If I ever get killed by one of these right-wingers politicize the f*** out of my death… raise as much money as you can… and use it to primary Dems who refuse to support gun laws," Hogg wrote.

If I ever get killed by one of these right wingers politicize the fuck out of my death immediately (I’m talking before my blood runs cold) and use it to pass as many gun laws as possible and raise as much money as you can to primary Dems who refuse to support gun laws. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 13, 2025

"I’m saying this because I know Fox News will say it’s wrong to politicize my death and it’s too soon. Fuck that. It’s too late," he added.

There's no room for grief in Hogg's worldview—only activism. Compare that to Charlie Kirk's quiet resolve, shaped not by outrage but by conviction. He told his wife he wanted to be remembered for "his courage and his faith." He didn't demand that his name be scrawled across protest signs or used to push legislation. Kirk was shot while answering questions at Utah Valley University, on the first stop of his "American Comeback Tour." The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was apprehended after his own father contacted authorities. Investigators later recovered a bolt-action rifle, along with shell casings engraved with militant slogans, suggesting the murder was politically motivated.

While the Left fights for the right to politicize every drop of blood spilled, the Right is calling Americans back to something older, deeper, and far more enduring: faith, family, freedom—and truth.

Faith leaders echoed those sentiments. Pastor Jack Hibbs called Kirk “an American martyr.” TPUSA Faith co-chair Rob McCoy said Kirk didn’t fear death because he feared God. Franklin Graham noted Kirk “stood boldly for conservative values… but most importantly, Charlie loved the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Meanwhile, Democrats wasted no time in pushing their latest round of gun control proposals. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for new restrictions. Texas Democrat Isaiah Martin promised legislation named after Kirk and Minnesota’s Melissa Hortman. But some Parkland parents, including Andrew Pollack and Ryan Petty, pushed back, pointing out that the proposed measures would not have stopped a premeditated bolt-action rifle attack.

Still, the media ran with the narrative. From Mother Jones to MSNBC, the usual pundits leaned in, blaming “gun culture” and warning of rising right-wing extremism—despite mounting evidence that Kirk’s killer was influenced by far-left ideology and anti-fascist messaging.

Now, Republicans are demanding answers. Led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), lawmakers are calling for a full investigation into left-wing groups tied to radical political violence. The fact that the Southern Poverty Law Center placed Charlie Kirk on its “Hate Map” earlier this year has only added fuel to the fire.

