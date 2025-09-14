Here's What Shocked a Former MSNBC Analyst About Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Address
The ‘Progressive’ Left – The ‘Democratic’ Party – Has Shown You Exactly Who...
Spanberger Faces Questions As Chesterfield School Board Member Urged to Resign Over Charli...
Trustee Resigns As Oxford Union Faces Backlash After President-Elect Celebrates Charlie Ki...
South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson Introduces Bill to Re-Impose Jackson-Vanik Sanctions on Rus...
Discourse Over Violence
I Am a Yankee Doodle Dandy
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 285: Archaeology Proves King David a Historical Figure...
UN General Assembly Could Mark a Turning Point on Iran
Maher Calls Bible 'Wicked'; Ben Shapiro Reminds Him He Was Born on Biblical...
Charlie Kirk to Be Honored with Stadium Memorial as Thousands Expected to Mourn...
Feds Probe Left-Wing Groups for Possible Ties to Charlie Kirk Killing as One...
Charlie Kirk’s Assassination and the Rising Tide of Left-Wing Political Violence
The Voice of a Mother
Tipsheet

David Hogg: 'Politicize the F*ck Out of My Death' to Push Gun Control and Purge Moderate Democrats

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 14, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As the nation grieves the brutal, targeted assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, the contrast between how the Right and the Left respond to tragedy could not be more apparent.

Advertisement

While Kirk’s widow, Erika, stood in the very studio where her husband once broadcast truth to millions, declaring that he died “witnessing for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” gun control activist David Hogg took to social media to demand his own hypothetical death be weaponized politically—before his “blood runs cold.”

Hogg’s profanity-laced thread on X made one thing plain: he doesn’t want prayers, unity, or reflection. He wants fundraising, legislation, and retribution. 

“If I ever get killed by one of these right-wingers politicize the f*** out of my death… raise as much money as you can… and use it to primary Dems who refuse to support gun laws," Hogg wrote. 

"I’m saying this because I know Fox News will say it’s wrong to politicize my death and it’s too soon. Fuck that. It’s too late," he added. 

There’s no room for grief in Hogg’s worldview—only activism. Compare that to Charlie Kirk’s quiet resolve, shaped not by outrage but by conviction. He told his wife he wanted to be remembered for “his courage and his faith.” He didn’t demand that his name be scrawled across protest signs or used to push legislation.  Kirk was shot while answering questions at Utah Valley University, on the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour.” The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was apprehended after his own father contacted authorities. Investigators later recovered a bolt-action rifle, along with shell casings engraved with militant slogans, suggesting the murder was politically motivated.


While the Left fights for the right to politicize every drop of blood spilled, the Right is calling Americans back to something older, deeper, and far more enduring: faith, family, freedom—and truth.

Recommended

Maher Calls Bible 'Wicked'; Ben Shapiro Reminds Him He Was Born on Biblical Third Base Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Faith leaders echoed those sentiments. Pastor Jack Hibbs called Kirk “an American martyr.” TPUSA Faith co-chair Rob McCoy said Kirk didn’t fear death because he feared God. Franklin Graham noted Kirk “stood boldly for conservative values… but most importantly, Charlie loved the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Meanwhile, Democrats wasted no time in pushing their latest round of gun control proposals. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for new restrictions. Texas Democrat Isaiah Martin promised legislation named after Kirk and Minnesota’s Melissa Hortman. But some Parkland parents, including Andrew Pollack and Ryan Petty, pushed back, pointing out that the proposed measures would not have stopped a premeditated bolt-action rifle attack.

Still, the media ran with the narrative. From Mother Jones to MSNBC, the usual pundits leaned in, blaming “gun culture” and warning of rising right-wing extremism—despite mounting evidence that Kirk’s killer was influenced by far-left ideology and anti-fascist messaging.

Now, Republicans are demanding answers. Led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), lawmakers are calling for a full investigation into left-wing groups tied to radical political violence. The fact that the Southern Poverty Law Center placed Charlie Kirk on its “Hate Map” earlier this year has only added fuel to the fire. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maher Calls Bible 'Wicked'; Ben Shapiro Reminds Him He Was Born on Biblical Third Base Sarah Arnold
Here's What Shocked a Former MSNBC Analyst About Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Address Matt Vespa
Feds Probe Left-Wing Groups for Possible Ties to Charlie Kirk Killing as One Wipes Social Media Clean Sarah Arnold
The ‘Progressive’ Left – The ‘Democratic’ Party – Has Shown You Exactly Who They Are Derek Hunter
Trustee Resigns As Oxford Union Faces Backlash After President-Elect Celebrates Charlie Kirk’s Murder Amy Curtis
Spanberger Faces Questions As Chesterfield School Board Member Urged to Resign Over Charlie Kirk Post Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maher Calls Bible 'Wicked'; Ben Shapiro Reminds Him He Was Born on Biblical Third Base Sarah Arnold
Advertisement