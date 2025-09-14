Here's What Shocked a Former MSNBC Analyst About Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Address
18,000 New Chapters Apply Overnight After Erika Kirk's Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 14, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Turning Point USA has seen an unprecedented surge of support, with 18,000 new chapter applications pouring in overnight—double the number of existing chapters at the time of his death.

Before the attack, the organization Kirk founded as a teenager had already grown into a powerhouse: 9,000 college chapters and 11 at the high school level. But following Erika Kirk’s emotional speech on Friday night—delivered just days after losing her husband—the movement exploded, not despite tragedy, but because of it.

Around the world, protests and rallies are being held in Kirk’s honor. From Berlin to Buenos Aires to South Korea, young people are marching not just for free speech or limited government, but to reclaim the values Kirk stood for—faith, courage, and truth in the face of political intimidation. Charlie's death has reminded us that he did not die in vain. This is the Turning Point-- the giant is awake. 

Many are calling it “the real turning point—a phrase that now means far more than it did when Kirk launched Turning Point USA in a garage in Illinois. His death didn’t silence the movement- it lit a fire in not only Americans, but people around the world. 

