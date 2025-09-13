'We Are Charlie Kirk!' South Koreans Take to the Streets in Global Show of Support

In a stunning display of international solidarity, thousands of South Koreans have taken to the streets chanting, “We are Charlie Kirk!” — a powerful declaration that underscores the global impact of the conservative firebrand’s message. Kirk's assassination has resulted in an eruption into a worldwide movement, as people across the globe are waking up to the dangerous creep of radical leftism and the silencing of dissenting voices.

The rallies in South Korea follow the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. Rather than fading into fear or retreat, Kirk's message has ignited something deeper — a cultural and spiritual reawakening that’s resonating far beyond American borders.

Footage from Seoul shows crowds of people, many young and visibly energized, waving American and South Korean flags, holding signs with Kirk’s image, and chanting his name in defiance of the forces that seek to shut down truth through violence and censorship. The message is clear: the values Kirk stood for — free speech, individual liberty, faith, and national pride — are not just American ideals; they are human ideals.

🚨 BREAKING: South Koreans have taken to the streets en masse and are chanting “we are Charlie Kirk!” in yet another instance of Charlie’s reach being a worldwide movement. A sleeping giant has been awakened. 🇺🇸 🇰🇷



pic.twitter.com/1vk5OmULKA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2025

South Koreans, no strangers to the threat of authoritarianism from their northern neighbor, recognize the importance of preserving liberty. Many see in Kirk a modern-day Paul Revere, warning the world of the totalitarian impulse now spreading through progressive movements that demand submission to identity politics, state control, and moral relativism.

Other notable people have poured out support for Kirk and his family, including Coldplay's Chris Martin and Bob Seger-- both of whom held tributes to Kirk during their shows.

Last night in Nashville, Bob Seger delivered a moment so powerful it left an entire stadium breathless. In the middle of his set—just as the music thundered and the lights blazed—he suddenly stopped. Holding the microphone close, his voice rang out across the crowd, asking… pic.twitter.com/evmAAb4WlZ — Elena 🇺🇸 (@Eleanor04066972) September 13, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Coldplay's Chris Martin tells his audience of 80,000+ to send love to Charlie Kirks family during final night at Wembley



It's no longer about left vs right. It's about humanity vs insanity. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tBts2oNeeE — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) September 13, 2025

