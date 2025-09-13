Erika Kirk Posts Heartbreaking Video Mourning Over Charlie’s Casket: 'I Love You'

In a deeply personal and emotional moment, Erika Kirk shared a video of herself praying over her husband Charlie Kirk’s open casket. With tears in her eyes, she kissed his hand and whispered, “I love you.”

The short clip, posted to social media, struck a chord across the conservative movement. It was not staged. It was raw, real, and painful—a widow saying goodbye to the man she built a life with.

HEARTBREAKING: Erika Kirk posted this video of her mourning and praying over Charlie’s open casket, kissing his hand and telling him “I love you”



You can tell these two were truly soulmates 💔 pic.twitter.com/bMCzOaFPUo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 13, 2025

Charlie and Erika Kirk weren’t just husband and wife—they were partners in mission. Anyone who followed them could see it. Their marriage was built on faith, conviction, and shared purpose.

On Friday, Erika gave her first public address following her husband's assassination. She warned the evil that we live among: “You have no idea what you have unleashed….the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry!”

She also made it clear to the nation: "Charlie loved his Savior with all his heart, and he wanted every one of you to know Him too. He believed with everything in him that if you confess Jesus Christ as Lord and believe He rose from the dead, you will be saved."

Charlie Kirk was assassinated during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at a college in Utah. The attack occurred while answering a question from the crowd in what authorities have confirmed was a targeted killing. Kirk, known for his outspoken defense of faith, freedom, and traditional American values, was shot and killed by an assailant who is now in custody.