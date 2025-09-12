Tucker Carlson Donates $1 Million to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family as Fundraiser Surges Past $260K

Charlie Kirk was murdered on American soil for daring to speak the truth—and now, the very movement he helped lead is rallying around the family he left behind.

Tucker Carlson and Harmeet Dhillon’s joint initiative through Carlson’s company, ALP Pouch, has already pledged $1 million to support the Kirk family. “We want to do everything we can for Charlie's widow, Erika, and their two small children,” Carlson and Dhillon said in a statement. “Every dollar will go to Charlie’s family.”

Advertisement

The GiveSendGo campaign launched in the wake of Kirk’s assassination has already brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars from everyday Americans—people who recognize the sacrifice this family has made for the cause of liberty. As of Thursday afternoon, over 3,500 donors had given more than $260,000, not including ALP Pouch’s contribution.

The campaign is being stewarded by the Liberty Memes Foundation, a nonprofit that’s ensuring 100 percent of the funds go directly to Kirk's wife, Erika, and her children. Not one cent will be skimmed off the top.

There’s a reason this campaign has struck such a deep nerve. Charlie Kirk wasn’t just another political commentator. He was one of the few with the courage to call evil by its name. He stood against radical gender ideology, race-based Marxism, and the hollowing out of the American family. And for that, he was hated.

Now, the people he spent his life defending are stepping up—not just in grief, but in action.

At just 31 years old, Kirk was a husband, a father of two, and a relentless voice for conservative values. He built Turning Point USA from the ground up, and in doing so, became a target for those who despise traditional faith, family, and country. On Wednesday, that hatred turned lethal. He was gunned down during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University—a tour designed to re-energize patriotic Americans ahead of 2026.

This wasn’t just an attack on one man. It was an attack on everything Kirk stood for: unapologetic conservatism, Biblical truth, and the right to speak freely without fear of political violence.

Now, as the conservative base mourns one of its most fearless leaders, a wave of support is rising for Erika and their two young children.