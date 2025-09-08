Trump Launches 'America Prays' to Restore Faith and Patriotism Ahead of Nation’s 250th Birthday

President Donald Trump officially launched “America Prays” on Monday during a Religious Liberty Commission hearing at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., marking a new nationwide call to prayer aimed at reviving America's spiritual foundations as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

Advertisement

Trump emphasized that prayer and faith have been essential to America's strength and unity, stating that a renewed focus on religion would lead to national improvement.

The “America Prays” initiative is a national invitation for citizens to dedicate one hour each week to prayer — not just individually, but in small community groups of ten or more. The goal: to see one million Americans regularly praying for the nation, its people, and its future. It’s a grassroots spiritual revival aimed at re-centering the country on the values that formed its foundation — values that today are under relentless attack from the radical Left.

As part of the launch, President Trump also announced that the Trump Family Bible — used in both of his inauguration ceremonies — will now be on display at the Museum of the Bible. The symbolism is clear: Trump is making a strong stand that America’s greatness is inseparable from its Judeo-Christian heritage.

Trump reminded the audience that religion and morality are “indispensable supports” of political prosperity — a message that couldn’t be more relevant in an era where moral confusion and hostility toward faith dominate much of elite culture and government policy.

In contrast to current leadership that often treats faith as a political liability or cultural relic, Trump is once again aligning himself with millions of Americans who still believe that the nation's strength begins with God.

At a time when the country feels increasingly divided and adrift, Trump is betting that faith — not government — is what will ultimately restore America's unity, strength, and future.

President Trump received a standing ovation after announcing that the Department of Education will protect prayer in public schools.





Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.