Oklahoma's GOP Frontrunner for Governor Might Be an Anti-Trump Deep State Stooge
This Publication Got a Little Huffy That This Brutal Murder Became a National...
Move Over Thomas Jefferson – Make Room for Senator Tim Kaine
This Illegal Immigrant Got a Cush Government Job After Sexually Assaulting a Woman...
VIP
Axios and Other Outlets Believe Noticing Murder Is a Partisan Act
Amid Rising Crime and Street Takeovers, Milwaukee Police Department Struggles to Keep City...
Georgia Daycare Worker Accused of Abusing One-Year-Old Boy Released on Bail
U.K. Authorities Arrest Man for 'Public Order Offense' After He Called a Woman...
LAPD Union Celebrates End of Kamala Harris Security Assignment
President Reacts to Ukrainian Refugee Stabbed to Death in Charlotte
VIP
Children’s Book Pushes False Jan. 6 Narrative, Blames Trump for Deaths That Didn’t...
Trump Announces New Push to Protect Prayer in Public Schools
Troops Patrolling American Streets Is the Latest Symptom of a National Crisis
Trump Gives Hamas ‘Last Warning’
Tipsheet

Trump Launches 'America Prays' to Restore Faith and Patriotism Ahead of Nation’s 250th Birthday

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 08, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

President Donald Trump officially launched America Prays on Monday during a Religious Liberty Commission hearing at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., marking a new nationwide call to prayer aimed at reviving America's spiritual foundations as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

Advertisement

Trump emphasized that prayer and faith have been essential to America's strength and unity, stating that a renewed focus on religion would lead to national improvement.

The “America Prays” initiative is a national invitation for citizens to dedicate one hour each week to prayer — not just individually, but in small community groups of ten or more. The goal: to see one million Americans regularly praying for the nation, its people, and its future. It’s a grassroots spiritual revival aimed at re-centering the country on the values that formed its foundation — values that today are under relentless attack from the radical Left.

As part of the launch, President Trump also announced that the Trump Family Bible — used in both of his inauguration ceremonies — will now be on display at the Museum of the Bible. The symbolism is clear: Trump is making a strong stand that America’s greatness is inseparable from its Judeo-Christian heritage.

Trump reminded the audience that religion and morality are “indispensable supports” of political prosperity — a message that couldn’t be more relevant in an era where moral confusion and hostility toward faith dominate much of elite culture and government policy. 

Recommended

A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
Advertisement

In contrast to current leadership that often treats faith as a political liability or cultural relic, Trump is once again aligning himself with millions of Americans who still believe that the nation's strength begins with God.

At a time when the country feels increasingly divided and adrift, Trump is betting that faith — not government — is what will ultimately restore America's unity, strength, and future.

President Trump received a standing ovation after announcing that the Department of Education will protect prayer in public schools.


Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
This Publication Got a Little Huffy That This Brutal Murder Became a National Story Matt Vespa
This Illegal Immigrant Got a Cush Government Job After Sexually Assaulting a Woman – Now He's in Custody Jeff Charles
Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
SCOTUS Issues Critical Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids Amy Curtis
Media Desperate: Charlotte Murder Ignites Firestorm! Trump Roasts Reporter! Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
Advertisement