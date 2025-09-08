NBC Poll Reveals Stark Values Divide Between Young Trump and Kamala Voters

A new NBC poll highlights a deep cultural and ideological divide between young Americans—particularly between Gen Z men who support President Donald Trump and Gen Z women who back former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

According to the data, young men who voted for President Trump prioritize building families and achieving financial independence. Their top concerns were having children and becoming financially self-sufficient—core values aligned with personal responsibility, long-term stability, and traditional success.

In contrast, Gen Z women who voted for Harris ranked career advancement and financial gain as their highest priorities. Strikingly, having children came in at 12th on their list of concerns—well behind personal ambition and economic goals.

Gen Z Men who voted for Trump say their two top issues are having children and financial independence.



Gen Z women who voted for Kamala say career and having money are most important. They ranked having children 12th.



Total shocker that young liberal women are so depressed. pic.twitter.com/fS2kBgJdQ9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2025

The contrast isn’t just ideological—it’s cultural. The Trump-supporting cohort reflects a grounded, forward-looking mindset that values responsibility, legacy, and self-reliance. Meanwhile, the liberal female bloc appears more focused on individualism and short-term achievement, even as studies show increasing rates of depression and loneliness among that very group.

This widening values gap among America’s youth raises serious questions about the future of family, purpose, and national cohesion. While one side looks to build, the other seems adrift—pushing policies and priorities that are leaving an entire generation unhappy, isolated, and unfulfilled.

It’s no coincidence that rates of depression, anxiety, and loneliness are skyrocketing—especially among young, left-leaning women. Study after study confirms what common sense already tells us: people are happier when they have purpose, meaningful relationships, and a future to look forward to. But for many liberal Gen Z women, those ideals have been replaced by careerism, identity politics, and grievance culture. The result is a generation increasingly unfulfilled, despite endless promises of empowerment.

Trump-voting Gen Z men, on the other hand, seem to be rejecting that path entirely. In an era where masculinity is routinely attacked and traditional values are dismissed as “outdated,” these young men are choosing purpose over politics, and family over fleeting status.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!











