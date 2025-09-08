Trump's Purported Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Has Been Released
NBC Poll Reveals Stark Values Divide Between Young Trump and Kamala Voters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 08, 2025 10:00 PM
A new NBC poll highlights a deep cultural and ideological divide between young Americans—particularly between Gen Z men who support President Donald Trump and Gen Z women who back former Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the data, young men who voted for President Trump prioritize building families and achieving financial independence. Their top concerns were having children and becoming financially self-sufficient—core values aligned with personal responsibility, long-term stability, and traditional success.

In contrast, Gen Z women who voted for Harris ranked career advancement and financial gain as their highest priorities. Strikingly, having children came in at 12th on their list of concerns—well behind personal ambition and economic goals.

The contrast isn’t just ideological—it’s cultural. The Trump-supporting cohort reflects a grounded, forward-looking mindset that values responsibility, legacy, and self-reliance. Meanwhile, the liberal female bloc appears more focused on individualism and short-term achievement, even as studies show increasing rates of depression and loneliness among that very group.

This widening values gap among America’s youth raises serious questions about the future of family, purpose, and national cohesion. While one side looks to build, the other seems adrift—pushing policies and priorities that are leaving an entire generation unhappy, isolated, and unfulfilled.

Why France's Government Collapsed Today Matt Vespa
It’s no coincidence that rates of depression, anxiety, and loneliness are skyrocketing—especially among young, left-leaning women. Study after study confirms what common sense already tells us: people are happier when they have purpose, meaningful relationships, and a future to look forward to. But for many liberal Gen Z women, those ideals have been replaced by careerism, identity politics, and grievance culture. The result is a generation increasingly unfulfilled, despite endless promises of empowerment.

Trump-voting Gen Z men, on the other hand, seem to be rejecting that path entirely. In an era where masculinity is routinely attacked and traditional values are dismissed as “outdated,” these young men are choosing purpose over politics, and family over fleeting status.

