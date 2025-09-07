Russia Launches Massive Airstrike on Ukraine as Trump Urges Europe to Cut Off Russian Oil

Russia launched its largest air assault on Ukraine since the start of the war, striking targets across the country with hundreds of drones, decoys, and missiles—including a direct hit on a major government building in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia used 810 aerial weapons in the attack, including at least 13 missiles. While Ukrainian defenses intercepted the majority—747 drones and four missiles—several still broke through, causing casualties and destruction in the capital and other cities. At least two people were killed, and 20 more were injured in Kyiv alone.

The most significant hit came when one of the missiles struck the Cabinet of Ministers building—a high-profile government target in central Kyiv that, until now, Russian forces had largely avoided. Fire crews and emergency responders quickly moved in as police blocked off the area. The full extent of casualties and structural damage remains unclear.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed impacts from nine missiles and 54 drones occurred at 33 locations, with falling debris causing further damage at eight sites.

This latest escalation comes as President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on European leaders to stop indirectly funding Moscow’s war machine by continuing to import Russian oil. While the European Union has reduced its purchases since the invasion began, it has not fully severed its energy ties with the Kremlin—despite calls from Trump and other U.S. leaders to do so.

Trump’s stance on energy has remained consistent: the West should not be bankrolling its adversaries. He has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration and European governments for failing to end their dependence on Russian energy, calling it a moral and strategic failure.

As the war drags on and Russia intensifies its strikes, Trump’s call for tougher economic pressure on Moscow seems increasingly relevant. Europe's half-measures on energy imports continue to provide the Kremlin with funding for its military campaign—while cities like Kyiv face the consequences.

With Ukraine facing its deadliest air assault in nearly three years of war, the question is not whether Western nations will condemn the attacks—it’s whether they’ll finally stop financing the regime responsible for them.

