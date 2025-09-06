Eric Adams Slams Cuomo, Vows to Stay in NYC Mayoral Race to Stop Socialist Surge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is making it clear: he’s not stepping aside, and he’s not going quietly. Amid reports of political maneuvering to replace him, Adams doubled down Friday, calling former Governor Andrew Cuomo “a snake and a liar” and declaring himself the only candidate who can stop far-left Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani from taking over City Hall.

Adams, now running as an independent, didn’t mince words.

“I want to be clear with you,” he said. “I’m in this race, and I’m the only one that can beat Mamdani.”

He also took direct aim at Cuomo’s history in New York politics, accusing him of a pattern of sidelining Black candidates for his own political gain.

“This city can’t go backwards,” Adams said, defending his record. “I inherited a city in crisis—crime was out of control, no one wanted to ride the subway, COVID had gutted our economy. I made the city safer, and I’m going to keep fighting for it.”

"I want to be clear with you. Andrew Cuomo is a snake and a liar. I am in this race and I'm the only one that can beat Mamdani."



NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced that he will continue his bid for reelection in November during a press conference on Friday. https://t.co/flVl9nPFPK pic.twitter.com/ueLzFtnzvm — ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2025

Adams' remarks come as rumors swirl that President Donald Trump's advisers have floated the idea of offering him a role in the Trump administration, not necessarily to reward him, but to clear the field for Cuomo to mount a more successful challenge to Mamdani, who recently won the Democratic primary. The idea, according to reports, is that Adams’ exit could make way for Cuomo to present himself as a more moderate alternative to Mamdani’s socialist platform.

But Adams isn’t taking the bait.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, has openly campaigned on radical housing proposals and far-left governance. In a resurfaced 2021 video, he pushed for turning private property into government-run “communes” and called for America to “move beyond the market” in favor of state-run housing. He has also floated the idea of publicly operated grocery stores and has been criticized for opposing police involvement in domestic violence calls — an idea many say puts victims at even greater risk.

Despite winning the Democratic primary, Mamdani’s far-left agenda has made even some establishment Democrats nervous. Cuomo’s quiet reentry into politics appears to be aimed at blocking a full takeover of City Hall by socialist interests.

Adams, however, is making it clear he won’t be used as a pawn in anyone’s political game — and he won’t let the city fall into the hands of radical ideologues without a fight.

“I committed myself and dedicated myself to a city that I love,” Adams said. “And I’m going to continue to do that.”

