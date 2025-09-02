Pritzker Melts Down Over Trump’s Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is lashing out after President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy federal assets to Chicago to confront violent crime and enforce immigration law. The Democrat governor appeared visibly shaken during an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, claiming—without evidence—that Trump’s actions are part of a plot to “interfere with elections” in 2026.

The panic began Saturday when Trump posted on social media that he would follow through with a plan to send federal personnel into Chicago. The move comes after another bloody weekend in the city, with six people killed and 24 shot.

“JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME,” Trump wrote. “We’ll see about that.”

Federal officials are reportedly preparing for a significant surge in immigration enforcement in Chicago, possibly as soon as next week. Though details are limited, Trump has not ruled out using the National Guard to assist with deportations and restore order.

Pritzker, rather than supporting efforts to get crime under control, is accusing Trump of using law enforcement as a political weapon.

“He wants to have troops on the ground to stop people from voting,” Pritzker claimed, offering no proof. “This is a part of his plan to interfere with elections.”

The rhetoric has only escalated. In a press conference, Pritzker doubled down, calling the enforcement effort an “attack on the American people,” and alleging Trump has “other intentions” beyond crime and immigration enforcement.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson—whose approval rating continues to crater—has vowed to block the federal government’s efforts. Johnson announced an executive order on Saturday to direct city agencies and law enforcement to resist the administration’s operation. He also called on Chicagoans to “rise up” and oppose Trump’s agenda.

Chicago has become a magnet for illegal immigration under Democrat leadership, and violent crime continues to plague neighborhoods while city officials blame everyone but themselves. Attempts to legally block the Trump administration from acting are likely to fail. Pritzker claimed that there is no crime happening in Chicago despite more than 50 people being shot over the holiday weekend.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker last week: 'We dOnT NeEd HeLP... We want to show off that there’s no emergency happening in Chicago.'



MSNBC Today: In Chicago, 54 people shot over Labor Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/L6jHRTGprX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 2, 2025

