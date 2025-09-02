VIP
Tipsheet

Pritzker Deflects as Chicago Violence Surges: No Solutions, Just Trump Blame

Sarah Arnold
September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Over the weekend, Chicago was rocked by another wave of violence: 54 people shot, seven killed. When pressed on the grim statistics, Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker didn’t offer a plan, a solution, or even concern. Instead, he deflected:

“Look, big cities have crime… but let’s just pay attention to what President Trump is doing," Pritzker said. 

In one sentence, Pritzker brushed aside the suffering of his own citizens and pivoted to partisan politics — a sadly familiar move from a governor whose city has become synonymous with violence and lawlessness.

While Chicago neighborhoods are terrorized by gang activity and repeat offenders roam free under soft-on-crime policies, Pritzker remains more interested in political theater than public safety. His administration has championed criminal justice “reforms” that handcuff police and prioritize criminals over victims. Cash bail has been eliminated, police departments are understaffed and demoralized, and prosecutors often refuse to press charges for violent offenses. The result? Blood in the streets and silence from the governor.

This Explosive Revelation Could Bury Lisa Cook Jeff Charles
In 2024, aggravated assaults in Chicago surged to a 20-year high with 8,039 reported cases, while aggravated batteries increased by 3.1 percent, totaling 9,132 incidents. Despite these troubling figures, the city's projected murder rate for 2025 is expected to decline to approximately 16.7 per 100,000 residents, indicating a complex and uneven picture of violent crime trends. 

