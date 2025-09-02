Pentagon to Send 600 Military Lawyers to Tackle Immigration Case Backlog

In a decisive move to address the growing crisis in the U.S. immigration court system, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved deploying up to 600 military attorneys to the Department of Justice to serve as temporary immigration judges, according to a newly released memo.

The attorneys — a mix of military personnel and civilian lawyers — will be sent in waves of 150, with the first group expected to be identified by next week. The initiative comes at the request of the Justice Department and is aimed at relieving a staggering immigration court backlog that has now ballooned to approximately 3.5 million cases.

This effort reflects a broader push by the Trump administration to restore order at the southern border and reassert the rule of law in America’s broken immigration system. As illegal border crossings and asylum claims continue to surge, existing immigration courts have been overwhelmed, leading to years-long delays in adjudicating cases.

Despite the gravity of the crisis, the administration has faced resistance from within. Over the past year, dozens of immigration judges have either resigned or been dismissed — many, according to their union, after accepting deferred resignations. The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers claims at least 17 judges were removed “without cause,” a move that some critics argue is political. But for an administration committed to serious immigration reform, the need for judges who are willing to enforce existing law is urgent and necessary.

Currently, the U.S. has about 600 immigration judges nationwide. The Pentagon’s plan would temporarily double that number — a significant short-term boost to help clear cases that have piled up after years of neglect, abuse of the asylum system, and endless legal loopholes.

The temporary assignments are expected to last no more than 179 days, though the memo notes the deployments may be extended. While the DOJ has declined to comment, a White House official emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation on resolving the backlog, calling it a “priority that everyone — including those waiting for adjudication — can rally around.”

For years, the immigration system has been stretched thin by open-border policies and endless litigation. This latest move underscores the administration’s commitment to restoring law and order and ensuring that immigration cases are resolved fairly — but swiftly. With the Pentagon stepping in, the message is clear: the time for half-measures is over.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

