Trump Fires Back at Left-Wing Rumors: 'Never Felt Better'

Over the weekend, left-wing social media users and some Democrat politicians stirred up baseless rumors about President Donald Trump’s whereabouts—and even his well-being. Some online posts went so far as to speculate that Trump was dead, a conspiracy that quickly unraveled when the president responded in classic Trump fashion.

Posting to his Truth Social account, Trump mocked the hysteria: "Never felt better in my life! Also, D.C. is a crime-free zone!"

The jab was twofold—refuting the nonsense about his health while throwing shade at the state of crime in Washington, D.C., which, under Democrat control, has become a national embarrassment.

Democrat Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker chimed in on social media, sarcastically demanding “proof of life” from Trump. His comment came in response to a post where Trump threatened federal action if Chicago officials continue to let violent crime spiral out of control.

Pritzker’s retort?

“Why don’t you send everyone proof of life first?”—an attempt at humor that landed flat, given Chicago’s worsening crime stats and Pritzker’s own failure to handle them.

Meanwhile, Trump was seen on Sunday morning at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, after reportedly leaving the White House. The New York Post also confirmed his appearance, debunking any rumors of illness or worse.

This episode is a textbook example of how the left continues to rely on mockery and misinformation instead of addressing real issues—like the skyrocketing crime in Democrat-run cities. Rather than dealing with the chaos in Chicago, Pritzker chose to engage in juvenile Twitter banter.

Trump, on the other hand, continues to show energy, confidence, and command of the conversation—even when he's doing nothing more than enjoying a weekend round of golf. The left may wish he’d disappear, but Trump’s message is loud and clear: He’s not going anywhere.

