Trump Weighs Bold Gaza Plan: $5,000 to Voluntarily Relocate, Transforming Region Into Tech Hub

President Donald Trump is reportedly reviewing a proposal to offer Gaza residents $5,000 each to voluntarily leave the region, as part of a larger plan to redevelop Gaza into a tech and trade hub backed by Israeli and Gulf investment.

The 38-page plan, reported by The Washington Post, outlines a temporary relocation of Gaza’s two million residents, either to other countries or into secure zones within Gaza during reconstruction. Those who own land would be compensated with digital tokens that could be used to finance relocation or redeemed for housing in newly built “smart cities.”

The proposal, known as the GREAT Trust, was developed by Israeli organizers behind the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, with financial planning assistance from a former team at Boston Consulting Group. It calls for the temporary relocation of Gaza’s two million residents—either voluntarily to other countries or into secure zones within Gaza during redevelopment. Landowners would receive digital tokens in exchange for redevelopment rights, which could be used for resettlement or future housing in planned smart cities. Those who choose to leave would be given $5,000 in cash, along with four years of rent subsidies and one year of food aid. The plan estimates that 25 percent of Gazans would leave, and most of them would not return to Gaza.

In addition to the $5,000 cash payment, each person who leaves would receive four years of rent subsidies and a year’s worth of food assistance. The goal is to replace Hamas-controlled Gaza with a secure, economically viable region integrated into Trump’s broader India-Middle East-Europe Corridor initiative. The plan positions Gaza as a potential gateway for trade and data between Europe, Asia, and the Gulf.

Unlike past efforts focused on diplomatic stalemates, Trump’s proposal offers a transactional path forward: cash and opportunity in exchange for peace and stability

