Tipsheet

Rudy Giuliani Seriously Injured in Car Crash After Assisting Domestic Violence Victim

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 31, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash on Saturday in New Hampshire, shortly after assisting a domestic violence victim.

Giuliani was seriously injured in a car accident Saturday evening after his vehicle was rear-ended at high speed on a New Hampshire highway. According to Michael Ragusa, Giuliani’s head of security, the former mayor suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations, contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg. He was transported to a nearby trauma center for emergency treatment. Just before the crash, Giuliani had stopped to assist a woman who flagged him down as a victim of domestic violence. He contacted police on her behalf and remained at the scene until officers arrived. The collision occurred shortly after he resumed driving and was unrelated to the earlier incident. Giuliani was in a rental car at the time, and, as Ragusa noted, “no one knew it was him.”

“He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” Ragusa said, adding: “This was not a targeted attack.”

“Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father,” Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son, wrote on X. “Your prayers mean the world.”

