Rudy Giuliani Seriously Injured in Car Crash After Assisting Domestic Violence Victim

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash on Saturday in New Hampshire, shortly after assisting a domestic violence victim.

Advertisement

Giuliani was seriously injured in a car accident Saturday evening after his vehicle was rear-ended at high speed on a New Hampshire highway. According to Michael Ragusa, Giuliani’s head of security, the former mayor suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations, contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg. He was transported to a nearby trauma center for emergency treatment. Just before the crash, Giuliani had stopped to assist a woman who flagged him down as a victim of domestic violence. He contacted police on her behalf and remained at the scene until officers arrived. The collision occurred shortly after he resumed driving and was unrelated to the earlier incident. Giuliani was in a rental car at the time, and, as Ragusa noted, “no one knew it was him.”

“He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” Ragusa said, adding: “This was not a targeted attack.”

🚨 BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani injured due to a car accident in New Hampshire after assisting a domestic violence victim, including a fractured thoracic vertebrae, lacerations, contusions and injuries to his arm and lower leg.



He's recovering. Pray for Mayor Giuliani. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lXkxGtX5Wd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2025

“Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father,” Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son, wrote on X. “Your prayers mean the world.”

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







