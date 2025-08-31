Local TV Station Questions Democratic Mayor Whether His Priorities Are for the People Or Political Gain

Fox45’s Mikenzie Frost didn’t hold back when she confronted Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) over his handling of the National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., since August 11. Pointing out that Moore has appeared on national TV nine times during this period, Frost bluntly asked whether the governor’s actions are truly serving the people of Maryland and Baltimore—or if he’s more focused on advancing his own political ambitions.

“Is what you’re doing really best for the people of Maryland and the people of Baltimore—or is it best for Wes Moore’s political career?” Frost challenged.

🚨NEW: FOX45's Mikenzie Frost to Wes Moore:



"Since the National Guard has been deployed in DC on 8/11, you've been on national TV 9 times."



"Is what you're doing really best for the people of Maryland and the people of Baltimore — or is it best for Wes Moore's political… pic.twitter.com/TT7LUAG6jb — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 30, 2025

The pointed question underscores growing concerns that Moore is more interested in media appearances and political optics than tackling the real issues facing Maryland residents, including public safety and effective governance.

With the National Guard still deployed in D.C., Frost’s remarks suggest that Moore’s priorities may be misplaced, focusing on the national spotlight rather than the pressing needs of his constituents at home.

Moore has escalated confrontations with President Donald Trump over crime, federal intervention, and the future of Baltimore. He has publicly criticized Trump's threats to deploy federal troops to Baltimore, arguing that such actions are unconstitutional and politically motivated. Trump has labeled Baltimore as "out of control" and blamed Moore for alleged public safety failures.

